About 117 locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila are assisted by Philippine National Railways personnel wearing PPEs at the Tutuban station in Manila on June 24, 2020 as part of the second batch of the Hatid Tulong program by the Office of the President and the PNR.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 infections in Philippines near 35,000 with 738 new cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:57 p.m.) — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tally in the Philippines has reached 34,803 after the Department of Health on Saturday reported 738 more cases.

Of these new cases, 560 were classified "fresh" (test results released to patient within last three days) while the remaining 178 were "late" (results released four days ago or more).

The Health department removed and accounted for eight duplicates in today's case count, according to a note in the Saturday case bulletin.

This week saw 5,403 additional infections on top of the 29,400 recorded as of last Saturday — the most recorded in a single week so far.

The number of active cases, however, is 23,667, according to DOH.

The death toll has reached 1,236 as the Health department confirmed 12 more patients who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an additional 249 survivors brought the COVID-19 recovery count to 9,430.

More than 9.47 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 484,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

