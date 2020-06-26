PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo from 2018 shows a maintenance worker cutting overgrown grass at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.
The STAR/ Edd Gumban
COVID-19 task force allows groups of 10 or less to visit cemeteries, memorial parks
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Small groups of 10 or less people are now permitted by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to visit cemeteries and memorial parks amid the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown.

During Friday's Palace briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF made this decision on Thursday night when it amended the implementation guidelines of the nationwide community quarantine.

"The IATF added a new provision wherein visits to memorial parks and cemeteries are allowed but should be limited to groups of 10 or less," Roque said in Filipino.

He added that the task force will leave the total number of people allowed in cemeteries and memorial parks to the discretion of their management.

Roque said the IATF also submitted its recommendations for new quarantine classifications to President Rodrigo Duterte who will announce them to the public on or before June 29.

Most of the country is either under general community quarantine (GCQ) or an even more relaxed modified GCQ — with the exceptions of Cebu City which is under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and Talisay City which is under a modified ECQ.

The health department on Friday announced a total of 34,073 recorded cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 1,224.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China's planned air zone in South China Sea illegal, violates international law — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
The Defense chief agreed with the sentiments of a ranking United States military official who said such move from Beijing...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG mulls appealing SC dismissal of petition vs ABS-CBN
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
“Once a copy of the decision has been obtained, the OSG will study the filing of a motion for reconsideration, in necessary...
Headlines
fbfb
Sister Mary John Mananzan is not 'leader for life' of a 'communist terrorist' group
By Jonathan de Santos | 9 hours ago
Mananzan is not a "leader for life" of women's group Gabriela and is "not as involved in the day-to-day operations of GABRIELA...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo questions government plan to bring in foreign workers for flagship projects
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Robredo on Friday asked: "Kung ang trabahong gagawin, kaya naman ng Pilipino, bakit hindi nalang ibigay sa Pilipino?"
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Renaming NAIA in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic 'ill-timed'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Reps. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) and Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) filed a bill Thursday...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ramon Revilla Sr., 93, dies
1 hour ago
(Update 1, 6:47 p.m.) Actor and former senator Ramon Revilla Sr. passed away Friday. He was 93.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
20 arrested at Pride march against anti-terror bill in Manila
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Twenty protesters were arrested on Friday during a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community-organized...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
1,006 new cases push Philippines' coronavirus tally to 34,073
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:21 p.m.) More than 9.58 million people worldwide have been infected with the viral illness, with over 488,000...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
De Lima appeals court prohibition on joining Senate sessions online
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
De Lima's lawyer argued that “there is nothing in the law” that prevents the detained senator from performing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Quarantine 'generally' followed but 'many' still 'pasaway' — DILG
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
DILG also said Google and Apple mobility data are "limited" in scope since they relied on cellphone use. In 2018, 55% of adult...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with