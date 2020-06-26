De Lima appeals court prohibition on joining Senate sessions online

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Leila De Lima filed an appeal before a Muntinlupa court’s dismissal of her motion to be allowed to participate in Senate proceedings through videoconferencing.
De Lima appealed the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205’s junking of her motion to be allowed to take part in Senate sessions, committee hearings and meetings via teleconferencing from her detention place.
A copy of De Lima’s motion for reconsideration, filed through her lawyer Teddy Rigoroso, was made public on Friday.
The court, in rejecting the detained senator’s plea, said granting her motion “is no different from allowing her to attend there physically.”
But her lawyer argued that “there is nothing in the law” that prevents De Lima from performing her legislative duties so long as she stays in her place of detention.
They argued that SC rulings on former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and ex-Rep. Romeo Jalosjos, lawmakers who continued their duties while detained, “are clear on this.”
The senator also said that the court has not intervened with her dispensation of duties as a senator, so long as these were rendered from her detention cell. “There is no reason now why the Honorable Court would treat this case on teleconferencing differently.”
Early in May, the Senate amended its rules to allow the conduct of teleconferencing for its sessions, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of stronger measures to curb its spread.
While De Lima’s lawyer admitted that the reason of her not being physically present at the Senate is neither due to force majeure or an emergency situation, “there is no legal barrier in the application of these Senate rules.”
They insisted De Lima is still a senator, and “there is no reason why Senate rules that would aid and benefit her in performing these functions and availing of these prerogatives should not be applied to her.”
De Lima has been detained at the police headquarters since February 2017 over drug-related charges.
She is accused of having a hand in the proliferation of illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice secretary, an allegation she vehemently denied.
Sen. Leila de Lima on Saturday marked the first year of her detention at the Philippine National Police detention center in Quezon City.
Ahead of the anniversary of her arrest, the Senate minority and various rights groups called on the Philippine government to release her immediately.
The Department of Justice initially charged De Lima for drug trading, but over the months, the state prosecutors filed motions to amend the charges and indict the senator on conspiracy to commit drug trading instead.
De Lima is known as one of the most outspoken critics of President Rodrigio Duterte's administration.
Detained opposition Sen. Leila de Lima is free to file charges if she thinks her rights are being violated by the restrictions on visitors at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center, Malacañang says Monday.
De Lima, who is in jail over drug-related charges, has questioned PNP's policy on accepting visitors, saying it has not fulfilled its commitment to relax restrictions once the quarantine level was downgraded from modified enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine (GCQ). Metro Manila has been under GCQ since June 1. — The STAR/Alexis Romero
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima seeks investigation into possible abuse if subpoena powers by the National Bureau of Investigation after they summoned private citizens over their social media posts on COVID-19 pandemic.
De Lima filed a Senate resolution directing the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry into exercise of the subpoena power granted to the NBI under Republic Act No. 10867, or the “National Bureau Of Investigation Reorganization And Modernization Act”, which may have been used as an instrument to supress free expression and stifle dissent.
“It is necessary to determine whether the Constitution and statutes are violated in the issuance of NBI of subpoenas against social media posts which merely express an opinion on matters relating to their and the rest of the society’s rights,” De Lima says.
The minority Liberal Party calls on the police to allow Sen. Leila De Lima, whom they say has been "unjustly detained and now held incommunicado for over a month", visits and communication and her "right to be seen and be heard by her family, friends, and associates."
They add that "the coronavirus pandemic must not deprive Sen. Leila of her right to information, vital health services, and communication with her loved ones. These rights know no lockdown and should be respected."
The Committee for the Freedom of Leila M. de Lima urges the Senate to reconsider the move to exclude the detained senator from the plenary sessions and committee hearings via teleconferencing.
"Allowing her online participation will not in any way interfere with the exercise of jurisdiction of the court and the PNP over the person of the Senator, and will even honor the right of her 14 million voters to be represented in the deliberative processes of the Senate," the committee says.
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima seeks for the immediate approval of a bill granting early cash gifts for senior citizens who reach 80 and 90 years old.
“We hope that by expanding the coverage of this law, we are able to concretely honor our elderly for their meaningful contributions and their hard-fought sacrifices to their community and the Philippine society during their years of vigor,” De Lima says in a news release.
