De Lima appeals court prohibition on joining Senate sessions online

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Leila De Lima filed an appeal before a Muntinlupa court’s dismissal of her motion to be allowed to participate in Senate proceedings through videoconferencing.

De Lima appealed the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 205’s junking of her motion to be allowed to take part in Senate sessions, committee hearings and meetings via teleconferencing from her detention place.

A copy of De Lima’s motion for reconsideration, filed through her lawyer Teddy Rigoroso, was made public on Friday.

The court, in rejecting the detained senator’s plea, said granting her motion “is no different from allowing her to attend there physically.”

But her lawyer argued that “there is nothing in the law” that prevents De Lima from performing her legislative duties so long as she stays in her place of detention.

They argued that SC rulings on former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and ex-Rep. Romeo Jalosjos, lawmakers who continued their duties while detained, “are clear on this.”

The senator also said that the court has not intervened with her dispensation of duties as a senator, so long as these were rendered from her detention cell. “There is no reason now why the Honorable Court would treat this case on teleconferencing differently.”

Early in May, the Senate amended its rules to allow the conduct of teleconferencing for its sessions, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of stronger measures to curb its spread.

While De Lima’s lawyer admitted that the reason of her not being physically present at the Senate is neither due to force majeure or an emergency situation, “there is no legal barrier in the application of these Senate rules.”

They insisted De Lima is still a senator, and “there is no reason why Senate rules that would aid and benefit her in performing these functions and availing of these prerogatives should not be applied to her.”

De Lima has been detained at the police headquarters since February 2017 over drug-related charges.

She is accused of having a hand in the proliferation of illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice secretary, an allegation she vehemently denied.