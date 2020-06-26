PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Robredo: Renaming NAIA in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic 'ill-timed'
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo slammed Friday the proposal to rename the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at a time when the country continues to battle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya, ito pa talaga ang maiisip. Number one, it is ill-timed,” Robredo said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

(We’re in a middle of a pandemic and this is what we’re thinking about. Number one, it is ill-timed.)

Reps. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) and Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list) filed a bill Thursday seeking to rename NAIA to Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas.

Duterte said the country needs a “more representative” branding for the country’s main gateway.

“Aside from it bearing our country’s name, it is in our national language. We want it to reflect the legacy of the Filipino people, our everyday heroes. The name bears no color, no political agenda,” the presidential son said. 

Social media users have criticized the lawmakers’ proposal, saying this should not be a priority of the government while it struggles to contain the pandemic that has so far infected over 33,000 people and killed 1,212 in the country.

The lockdowns imposed nationwide to stem the spread of the virus also caused the country’s economy to contract for the first time in 22 years and left 7.3 million people unemployed in April.

“When I first read about it, ‘yung pinakatanong ko sa sarili ko ngayon pa talaga? Ngayon pa talaga na all hands on deck tayo, na nagtutulong-tulong na masugpo ‘yung pandemya?” Robredo said.

(When I first read about it, I asked myself: are we really doing this now when are supposed to be all hands on deck to address the pandemic?)

Sense of history

The airport, then called the Manila International Airport, was renamed Ninoy Aquino International Airport in 1987 by the virtue of Republic Act 6639. It was named after late senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. who was assassinated at the airport in 1983 after returning to the country from his exile in the United States.

“Alam naman natin why it was named NAIA. Ang tanong: where is our sense of history?” Robredo said.

In 2018, lawyer Larry Gadon—who describes himself as a “true-blooded Marcos loyalist”—filed a petition addressed to the Office of the President and the House of Representatives seeking to rename NAIA back to its original name.

