NUPL asserts constitutional infirmity in anti-terror bill provision on warrantless detention

MANILA, Philippines — The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers said the government’s defense that the anti-terrorism bill’s provision on pre-trial detention does not change the rules on warrantless arrest is “legally erroneous.”

Earlier this week, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, author of the bill, and presidential spokesperson Harry Roque defended Section 29 of the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which allows detention without warrant up to 24 days, from claims that it is unconstitutional.

Lacson, in a webinar hosted by the Management Association of the Philippines, asserted that the “legislative intent” of the assailed provision was premised on valid warrantless arrests, under Rule 113 Section 5 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure.

Under the rules, a warrantless arrest may be done if a person has committed, is actually committing, or is attempting to commit an offense; if a crime has just been committed; or if the person is an escaped prisoner.

"The claim that the Anti-Terrorism Bill does not change these rules is, we humbly submit by way of legal opinion, legally erroneous," NUPL said.

The group of rights lawyers, however, pointed out that the very letter of the bill “explicitly and plainly states” that the detention of a person “suspected” to have committed terrorism, “is premised on only two things – first, written authority from the [Anti-Terrorism Council] and, second, suspicion that one has committed a crime under the anti-terrorism law.”

The ATC is composed of Cabinet officials, some of whom are retired military officials who have a history of “red-tagging” or labelling activists, right workers and journalists as either rebel supporters or rebels themselves.

“So, contrary to what the proponents suggest, the ATB — as it is explicitly and plainly worded now — once it becomes law, will in fact change the rules by allowing the Anti-Terrorism Council to give police and military personnel written authority to carry out arrests,” NUPL said.

Arrest on mere suspicion

The provision would also allow a warrantless arrest “based on mere suspicion of criminal activity,” and this, NUPL noted, “goes against the very essence of the constitutional right to liberty and due process.”

“Suspicion does not amount to evidence, and that is why the law requires that a criminal complaint should undergo preliminary investigation before a prosecutor to determine whether there is basis to hold a respondent for trial. It is only after a criminal case is filed in court that a warrant may be issued by a judge in order to arrest someone whom they suspect to be responsible for a crime,” the lawyers’ group added.

Roque, in an interview with ANC earlier this week, said: “It is still the court that will issue a warrant of arrest for the purposes of actually arresting him for the purpose of the court acquiring jurisdiction over the person.”

The presidential spokesperson, who assailed the Human Security Act of 2007 that ATB seeks to repeal when he was a rights lawyer, said that President Rodrigo does not see anything wrong with the said provision.

RELATED: Infirmities that rights expert flagged in Human Security Act also in anti-terrorism bill

But NUPL clarified that a person arrested without a warrant would not need a warrant. What is needed, under existing laws, is the “police or the prosecutor is obliged to file a criminal case in court within a maximum period of 12, 18 or 36 hours, depending on the gravity of the offense.”

“The explanation that ‘it is still the court that will issue a warrant of arrest’ is nonsensical precisely because no warrant of arrest is involved under Section 29 of the ATB, which deals with ‘Detention Without Judicial Warrant of Arrest,’” NUPL added.

They stressed that in the 24-day period of detention, the looming new bill would allow the person arrested under the custody of police and military.

“The crux of the due process issue in Section 29 lies, at least in part, in the fact that it allows the police and the military to arrest people without judicial warrants and upon mere suspicion of wrongdoing, and worse, in the extended period of detention it permits without need of filing cases in court way beyond what the Rules of Court and the Constitution sanction,” the lawyers’ group added.

If Duterte will not veto the anti-terrorism bill before July 9, it will lapse into law.