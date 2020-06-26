1,006 new cases push Philippines' coronavirus tally to 34,073

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:21 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections jumped to 34,073 Friday after 1,006 cases were added to the national tally.

The Department of Health said 788 of the newly-validated cases were patients who tested positive within the last three days. The other 218, meanwhile, were part of the DOH’s validation backlog.

Metro Manila accounted for 266 of the fresh cases, followed by Central Visayas with 251 cases. The remaining 271 infections were from other regions.

Of the late cases, 114 were from the capital region, while only seven were from Central Visayas. The other 98 late cases were from elsewhere.

The department attributed the spike in COVID-19 infections to eased community quarantine measures nationwide as well as the increased testing capacity in the country. Around 16,000 tests are being conducted daily, the DOH said.

Metro Manila remained the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country. But the DOH is also closely monitoring the situation in areas identified as emerging hotspots, which include Cebu City, Cebu province, Ormoc City, Southern Leyte and Samar.

With 9,921 active cases, Metro Manila had the highest number of active cases in the country as of June 25. It was followed by Central Visayas (5,902), Calabarzon (1,092), Central Luzon (413), Eastern Visayas (274) and Davao region (263).

The number of COVID-19 survivors in the Philippines also reached 9,182 after 274 more patients recovered from the severe respiratory disease. Total recoveries accounted for around 27% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

But there were 12 additional virus-related deaths. This pushed the fatality count to 1,224.

Some 593,372 individuals have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

More than 9.58 million people worldwide have been infected with the viral illness, with over 488,000 deaths.