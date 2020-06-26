PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Foreign cruise ships with Filipino crew started arriving at the Manila Bay in April.
Contributed photo
Immigration bureau: More than 16k seafarers cleared from COVID-19, allowed to disembark
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration said Friday that more than 16,000 Filipino and foreign seafarers have been cleared from COVID-19 and allowed to disembark their cruise ships since mid-April.

Citing a report from BI Seaport Operations Chief Alnazib Decampong, the bureau said boarding inspectors cleared 16,276 seafarers. Of these, 11,189 are Filipinos and 5,098 are foreigners.

The seafarers underwent COVID-19 test and quarantine aboard their cruise ships and later disembarked 42 vessels from April 16 to June 15.

BI boarding supervisor Abinal Usman for his part said that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration helped transport the Filipino seafarers to their home provinces.

The returning migrant workers previously posed a challenge to the government, as the OFWs reported being stranded — beyond the two-week mandatory quarantine period — in isolation facilities across Metro Manila waiting for the clearances.

Some of the Filipino seafarers also have been stranded in their cruise ships for weeks before they were allowed to lay anchor at the Manila Bay and start their quarantine period, despite being isolated from guests while they floated on Philippine waters.

SPECIAL REPORT: For cruise ship crew waiting to come home, it's a bitter-'suite' life | Ship crew faces 14 more days of quarantine after weeks afloat in uncertainty

It was not until Duterte ordered that all OFWs stuck in quarantine facilities should be sent home that the government ferried home, in a matter of days, 25,022 OFWs stranded in Metro Manila.

Decampong said that there are still 2,300 seafarers still awaiting “repatriation and remain quarantined aboard their vessels.”

Foreign seafarers, meanwhile, were only allowed to disembark upon presentation of an outbound ticket to return to their country of origin. BI personnel escorted them to the airport, Usman also said.

The bureau added that last June 11, a group of 122 Sri Lankan seafarers were repatriated to their homeland following a request of their embassy in Manila.

Foreign seafarers with Filipino spouses were also allowed to disembark upon submission of “a letter-request, marriage certificate, photocopy of passport of Filipino spouse, negative Covid swab test result, and endorsement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).”

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his 13th report to the Congress, said that the government is expecting the number of returning migrant workers to reach 100,000.  

