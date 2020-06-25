No need for Duque to take a leave but DOH must improve COVID-19 response — Robredo

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III does not have to take some time off work while the Office of the Ombudsman investigates his agency’s alleged lapses in the handling of the coronavirus crisis, Vice President Leni Robredo said.

Robredo believes it is not advisable to change leadership in the DOH while the country continues to battle a pandemic that has so far sickened 32,295 people. But she stressed that the agency needs to improve its response to the health crisis.

“Mahirap ‘yung kalaban natin. All hands on deck dapat. Parang mahirap magpalit ng heneral habang nasa gitna ng laban,” the vice president said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel Thursday.

(We are fighting a difficult enemy. All hands should be on deck. It’s difficult to replace a general in the middle of this fight.)

“Mas doon ako sa palitan na lang ‘yung ginagawa, palitan ‘yung polisya, i-improve ‘yung lahat. Ako, I’m not in favor of parang ruffling everything in the midst of it all kasi baka lalong maging sintonado ‘yung mga ginagawa natin,” she added.

(I’m more for changing of policies, improving everything. I’m not in favor of ruffling everything in the midst of it all because what we’re doing right now might become even more out of sync.)

Duque and the DOH are facing an ombudsman probe into the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment, inaction in the release of compensation of deceased and infected health workers and delayed reporting of virus-related cases and deaths.

The health chief, who has been in hot water since March when the government belatedly took the threat of COVID-19 pandemic seriously, is also facing calls for resignation.

“Naiintindihan ko rin ‘yung pinanggagalingan niya (Ombudsman Samuel Martires) na sa panahon ngayon, trust is the most important currency na pa gang tao di tumitiwala sa namumuno, mahirap hingin ang kanilang cooperation,” Robredo said.

(I understand where Ombudsman Samuel Martires is coming from: right now, trust is the most important currency. It will be difficult for people to cooperate if they do not trust their leaders.)

Robredo advised Duque to be more open to criticisms and encourage the private sector to join the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“Unless he does not want to listen, then it would be time for him to leave,” she said.