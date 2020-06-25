PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
The STAR/Boy Santos
No need for Duque to take a leave but DOH must improve COVID-19 response — Robredo
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 25, 2020 - 11:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III does not have to take some time off work while the Office of the Ombudsman investigates his agency’s alleged lapses in the handling of the coronavirus crisis, Vice President Leni Robredo said.

Robredo believes it is not advisable to change leadership in the DOH while the country continues to battle a pandemic that has so far sickened 32,295 people. But she stressed that the agency needs to improve its response to the health crisis.

“Mahirap ‘yung kalaban natin. All hands on deck dapat. Parang mahirap magpalit ng heneral habang nasa gitna ng laban,” the vice president said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel Thursday.

(We are fighting a difficult enemy. All hands should be on deck. It’s difficult to replace a general in the middle of this fight.)

“Mas doon ako sa palitan na lang ‘yung ginagawa, palitan ‘yung polisya, i-improve ‘yung lahat. Ako, I’m not in favor of parang ruffling everything in the midst of it all kasi baka lalong maging sintonado ‘yung mga ginagawa natin,” she added.

(I’m more for changing of policies, improving everything. I’m not in favor of ruffling everything in the midst of it all because what we’re doing right now might become even more out of sync.)

Duque and the DOH are facing an ombudsman probe into the delayed procurement of personal protective equipment, inaction in the release of compensation of deceased and infected health workers and delayed reporting of virus-related cases and deaths.

The health chief, who has been in hot water since March when the government belatedly took the threat of COVID-19 pandemic seriously, is also facing calls for resignation.

“Naiintindihan ko rin ‘yung pinanggagalingan niya (Ombudsman Samuel Martires) na sa panahon ngayon, trust is the most important currency na pa gang tao di tumitiwala sa namumuno, mahirap hingin ang kanilang cooperation,” Robredo said.

(I understand where Ombudsman Samuel Martires is coming from: right now, trust is the most important currency. It will be difficult for people to cooperate if they do not trust their leaders.)

Robredo advised Duque to be more open to criticisms and encourage the private sector to join the country’s fight against COVID-19.

“Unless he does not want to listen, then it would be time for him to leave,” she said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
QC government: No forms, records for family PWD cards in viral photo
By Franco Luna | 18 hours ago
"This is an alarming abuse of a law that should benefit by PWDs but is exploited by some corrupt people...
Headlines
fbfb
Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.
Headlines
fbfb
Bayanihan law expires today; no more emergency powers
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
The Bayanihan to Heal As One Act expires today, and with it President Duterte’s emergency powers to quickly procure...
Headlines
fbfb
House probes chaotic OFW repatriation
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives will start tomorrow its investigation into the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers who...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Up to Duque to go on leave
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang is leaving it up to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to respond to calls for him to go on leave while...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Robredo: Government failed to 'act urgently' at the onset of COVID-19 crisis
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said the government response was lacking at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Court junks inciting to sedition charge vs teacher Ronnel Mas due to illegal arrest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:14 a.m.) Olongapo RTC Judge Richard Paradeza granted Mas’ Motion to Quash — where the accused raised...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Quantity restrictions lifted on grocery items
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has lifted the quantity limits for the sale and purchase of essential products, except...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
DILG sends more troops to Cebu to enforce lockdown
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
More police and military troops would be deployed to Cebu City after it was put on lockdown amid the increase in coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Government policy on transport not pro-rich’
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang defended yesterday its decision to prevent traditional jeepneys from plying the streets of Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with