Cebu City, Quezon City, City of Manila top DOH list of areas with most COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — Data from the Department of Health showed that Cebu City, Quezon City and the City of Manila are the three areas with the most total number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

DOH in their website lists the areas with the top five number of cases among both cities and provinces.

As of Wednesday, Cebu City has 4,160 total cases, Quezon City has 2,993 and the City of Manila has 2,008.

Makati City with 894 total cases and the rest of Cebu Province with 883 total cases round out the list at top four and five, respectively.

DOH also tallied the top five cities and provinces with the most number of new cases in the last 14 days.

Cebu City was at first place again with 1,271 cases, followed by Cebu province at 426 and Quezon City came in third with 315.

The City of Manila with 306 new cases and Mandaue City with 238 new cases finish off the list.

The health department on Tuesday announced a record-high of 1,150 new COVID-19 cases, —the highest increase in a single day to date— bringing up the country's total to 31, 825.

DOH also reported record-high 299 recoveries. This pushed to 8,442 the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,186 after nine more patients succumbed to the severe respiratory illness, according to the department.

Government officials said Metro Manila, which is now under a more relaxed general community quarantine, remains the epicenter of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Cebu—which is placed under enhanced community quarantine until end-June—is considered a hotspot.

Currently, there are 65 licensed laboratories nationwide. Only 558,163 individuals have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday announced that the government aims to increase its testing capacity to 50,000 per day. He said this despite the fact that the government has yet to reach its previous daily testing capacity goal of 30,000. — with reports from Gaea Cabico