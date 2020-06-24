Here's what Duterte may mean when he talks about horses and the COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte, who is a lawyer by profession, has been bringing up horses when he talks about potential solutions to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has so far sickened nearly 32,000 people in the country.

In his latest public address late Monday, Duterte talked about injecting a vaccine into horses.

“Now ‘yung vaccine naman eh dahan-dahan nila i-inject ‘yan sa—I think it’s a horse. Dahan-dahan, dahan-dahan lang kagaya ng snake bite. Parang ano ‘yan antivenom. I-inject muna nang dahan-dahan, palaki nang palaki, they max—i-ma-max nila, maximize hanggang ma-immune ang kabayo,” the chief executive said.

(Now, that vaccine, they inject it slowly into—I think it’s a horse. Very slowly, like a snake bite. It's like an antivenom. They inject it little by little, more and more—then they max it, maximize until the horse is immune.)

“Ipakagat nila sa cobra, balewala. Then magkuha sila ng blood ng kabayo. I don’t know if there is additives that are added there or diluted. I am not a medical person, but ‘yun ang i-inject for the antivenom,” he added.

(They have a cobra bite the horse, and there is no effect. And then they get the blood from the horse. I don’t know if there is additives that are added there or diluted. I am not a medical person, but that is what they inject as an anti-venom.)

Earlier, Duterte talked about horses developing immunity through the injection of blood from a patient who has died from COVID-19.

“Usually magkuha ka kasi ng doon sa patay, kunan mo ng dugo niya, i-inject mo doon sa kabayo. Iyong kabayo, kaya niya na ang ano, ‘yun ang i-inject mo dahan-dahan sa kabayo rin. Huwag naman bigla kasi magka-COVID talaga. Biktima ‘yan. Dahan-dahan lang hanggang ma-immune,” he said in a public address on April 16.

(Usually, you get from the dead, you get the blood and inject it in a horse. That horse...you inject that into another horse. Not all at once because it might be COVID-19. Just slowly until it is immune.)

Currently, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The president may have been talking about producing antibodies against COVID-19, Food and Drug Administration Director General Rolando Domingo said.

“Some of these are produced using horses,” Domingo told Philstar.com in a text message. “It is possible to produce antibodies against COVID-19 in horses,” he said.

Antibodies

Aside from vaccines, laboratories across the world are looking for antibody treatments to fight COVID-19.

Using antibodies generated by infected humans or animals in drug treatments is not a new approach. It has been successful in treating other viruses such as Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

For COVID-19 treatment, researchers are turning to convalescent plasma therapy.

Scientists point to the potential benefits of plasma—a blood fluid—from recovered coronavirus patients who have developed antibodies to the virus. The blood plasma will be transfused to currently ill patients to boost their immune system and possibly boost their recovery.

The Philippine General Hospital is using this approach to treat COVID-19 patients.

But researchers noted the biggest downside to this method is the limited supply of plasma.

Horse plasma

Dr. Lulu Bravo, executive director of the Philippine Foundation for Vaccination, said that horses—just like guinea pigs—are used as laboratory animals.

“Anything that is produced on animal studies need to be tested in humans before they can be used in humans and made sure that they are safe and efficacious and effective for humans… That’s why it takes years and decades sometimes before any drug or vaccine can be commercially available,” Bravo told Philstar.com in a text message.

In March, United States-based pharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions said it is developing a potential treatment for severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients by manufacturing plasma of immunized horses with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Antibodies from horses have long been used to treat diphtheria, a bacterial infection that primarily infects the throat and upper airways.

Laura Saward, the company’s therapeutic business unit head, told the Time that the size of horses makes them ideal source of plasma. According to the report, plasma from horses may also have higher concentration of antibodies.

"The thought is that a smaller dose of equine plasma would be effective in people because there would be higher levels of antibody in smaller doses," she told Time.

But as scientists race to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, Bravo advises caution.

“For SARS-CoV-2, there is still so much to learn and study with regards diagnosis, treatments and vaccines,” Bravo said.

“Unless there is evidence produced for each step of the way toward all these items, everything should be taken as speculation and need not be believed… Unless one is brave enough to use them experimentally or unreliable,” she added.