Photo shows Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of Sen. Francis Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta.
Instagram/frankiepangilinan
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
(Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of Sen. Francis Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the department’s Office of the Cybercrime has also asked Facebook to “preserve the content of the account pending the filing of the complaint filed by the offended party.”

“Should a complaint be filed, law enforcers may apply for a warrant to disclose computer data and a request for extradition, if warranted, may be made,” Perete, also DOJ’s spokesperson, added.

The National Bureau of Investigation said Monday that it started its probe into the matter. NBI Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo said in a radio interview that the incident could be deemed as light threat or unjust vexation, which is punishable by six years and one day to 12 years under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said if the Pangilinan family wish to pursue the case, they may file a complaint before any city prosecutor’s office. If they want it filed before the DOJ, they would have to wait for next week, after the lockdown in the compound is lifted.

“It’s not required that the complainant personally go to the prosecutor’s office/DOJ. Her lawyer may do it for her, provided the complaint has been duly sworn to by the complainant,” Guevarra said.

The Justice chief, however, said that it is preferable that the complainant, if no longer a minor, personally appear before the prosecutor.

Over the weekend, actress Sharon Cuneta said she would do whatever it takes to find a certain “Sonny Alcos”—the man who threatened to rape her 19-year-old daughter. Frankie—who started the #HijaAko movement on social media—is Cuneta’s eldest daughter with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The actress said in a social media post that she has identified the location and the employer of the person.  — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE FACEBOOK FRANKIE PANGILINAN NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
