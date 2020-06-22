Magnitude 5.0 quake jolts Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded in Ilocos Sur on Monday afternoon although no damage has been reported yet, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed.
According to the state seismology bureau, the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at around 4:02 p.m. on Monday some 55 kilometers Northwest of Candon City, Ilocos Sur.
The intensities and corresponding areas listed by Phivolcs include:
- Intensity IV - Candon City, Ilocos Sur
- Intensity III - Vigan City, Sinait, Santa and Magsingal, Sta. Lucia, Santa Maria, Sta. Cruz, San Esteban, Ilocos Sur; San Fernando City, La Union
- Intensity II - Cabugao, San Juan, Bantay, San Ildefonso, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Tagudin, Burgos, Santiago, Sigay, Suyo, Ilocos Sur Banna, Bacarra, Laoag City, and Batac Ilocos Norte
The quake was also felt under the following instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity III - Vigan City
- Intensity II - Sinait, Ilocos Sur
- Intensity I - Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte
Aftershocks are expected.
— Franco Luna
