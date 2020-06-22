PHILSTAR VIDEOS
A view of National Bureau of Investigation office.
Google Street View, File
NBI begins probe into rape threat vs Frankie Pangilinan
(Philstar.com) - June 22, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation is looking into a rape threat made against Frankie Pangilinan, who has been vocal against sexual violence and culture of victim blaming in the country.

Victor Lorenzo, NBI cybercrime division chief, said the bureau’s officer-in-charge Eric Distor has given the directive to investigate the matter.

“So far, inuumpisahan pa lang namin. Tinitignan pa namin ‘yung kung saan kami mag-uumpisa, ano ang magiging lead,” Lorenzo told dzMM Teleradyo Monday.

(So far, we’ve just started. We’re looking at where we should start, a possible lead.)

Lorenzo said the incident could be deemed as light threat or unjust vexation, which is punishable by six years and one day to 12 years under the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Over the weekend, actress Sharon Cuneta said she would do whatever it takes to find a certain “Sonny Alcos”—the man who threatened to rape her 19-year-old daughter. Frankie—who started the #HijaAko movement on social media—is Cuneta’s eldest daughter with Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The actress said in a social media post that she has identified the location and the employer of the person.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the actress has expressed “strong” desire to file a criminal complaint against the individual who threatened Frankie.

“If she files a criminal complaint with the DOH, we will verify the respondent’s identity and address for the purpose of giving him notice,” Guevarra said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

FRANKIE PANGILINAN NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION SHARON CUNETA
