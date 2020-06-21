PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local stranded Individuals pictured at Quezon City Memorial Circle as they make their way to their respective provinces in Region 2 due to the Balik Probinsya program of their local government.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Coronavirus cases now at 30,052 with 653 new cases — DOH
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 5:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ending the third week of general community quarantine, the Department of Health reported 653 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 30,052 since the new pathogen originated in Wuhan, China. 

Included in Sunday afternoon's tally were 243 recoveries and 19 deaths, bringing their totals to 7,893 and 1,169 respectively. 

Minus the deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases in the country stands at 20,990.

Of the 653 new cases, 415 were listed as “fresh” cases, while the remaining 238 were results returned "late" or results released four or more days ago owing to the Department of Health’s clerical backlog. 

Since last Sunday's total count of 25,930, GCQ week three saw 4,122 additional infections tallied over the week.

The health department is still documenting hundreds of new cases per day with Saturday night’s addition of 943 patients. 

The week in coronavirus updates 

General community quarantine over Metro Manila was extended by President Rodrigo Duterte this week until the end of June. This, despite academics warning that premature graduation to general community quarantine would also yield 24,000 cases and 1,700 deaths by June 15, a number that was already reached by June 11.

A survey by the Social Weather Stations released over the week also found that a staggering 83% of Filipinos felt that the quality of their lives got worse in the past 12 months.

Past surveys of SWS over the coronavirus lockdown also found that 87% of Filipinos were generally more afraid of getting and transmitting COVID-19 compared to any other pathogen in the past, while four out of five Filipinos left the house at least once and at most thrice in the week before the survey was conducted mainly for food. 

National COVID-19 task force special consultant Dr. Tony Leachon also resigned from his post earlier this week but said he felt he was asked to tender his resignation. Just a few days before he left his post, Leachon said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III should “step up” and that he “[serves] at the pleasure of Filipinos.”

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected 8.9 million and caused over 460,000 deaths, according to Worldometers. — with reports from Ratziel San Juan

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
214,000 lockdown babies to be born next year
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
Around 214,000 babies from unplanned pregnancies are expected to be born next year due to the enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Envoy doubts videos of Saudi Arabia OFWs looking for food in garbage
9 hours ago
Responding to the viral posts, Adnan Alonto, Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia, wrote: "If reports reaching me are...
Headlines
fbfb
Coping in quarantine: Top-down policies leave little space for public input
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
 “Most social policies constructed during the crisis were based on fear and not on science,” a sociologist...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines wants equitable access to vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
The Philippines wants equitable access to the vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 once it is developed and becomes available,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP to fast-track new COVID testing lab after recording 33 new cases
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
The national police is looking to expedite the construction of its second coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing laboratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Lawmakers want review of disability benefits law amid 'fake PWD' allegations
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“We don't focus on the discount. What happens once you get the card is that you are identified as part of the sector....
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace says transport woes to be over by June 22
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said no fewer than 3,600 buses and 1,500 other vehicles are expected to ply roads as the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Families of political prisoners ask: 'What’s really happening inside jails?'
4 hours ago
“The silence of prison officials about what’s really going on is deafening but telling—and alarming.&r...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: A hard time for all but inequality makes it worse
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
"The normal that we heavily criticized as sociologists are now being replaced by a ‘new normal,’ which neither...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
‘Honor thy father’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Catholic Church has paid tribute to all fathers in the country who have dedicated their lives to saving their family amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with