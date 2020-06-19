Court rejects De Lima plea to be allowed to join Senate hearings via teleconferencing

MANILA, Philippines — A Muntinlupa court dismissed detained Sen. Leila De Lima’s plea to be allowed to participate in Senate sessions through videoconferencing.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 25 Presiding Judge Liezel Aquiatan denied De Lima’s Omnibus Motion to be allowed to take part in Senate sessions, committee hearings and meetings via teleconferencing from her place of detention due to lack of merit.

The ruling is dated June 17 but a copy was made public only on Friday.

The court said that to grant De Lima’s motion “is no different from allowing her to attend there physically.”

“Allowing her to do so today would be tantamount to allowing her to participate even after the state of public health emergency,” the court held.

Early in May, the Senate amended its rules to allow the conduct of teleconferencing for its sessions, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of stringer measures to curb its spread.

De Lima filed the motion on June 1 and sought the court’s grant to join the sessions, citing the case of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV who was allowed to continue his duties as lawmaker from his detention.

“De Lima averred that the Supreme Court has recognized in the case of Trillanes vs Judge Pimentel that detention is only meant to limit the physical movement of the legislator under trial and that it does not preclude the discharge of duty within the confines of the detention center,” the ruling read.

But the court pointed out that the Senate may only conduct of teleconferencing when there is force majeure or occurrence of an emergency.

“De Lima is prevented to attend the committee meeting or hearings due to her detention. Detention is not a force majeure,” the judge said.

The court also noted that there is no occurrence of emergency in De Lima’s case. It cited the SC ruling on People vs Jalosjos where the tribunal held that allowing then-Rep. Romeo Jalosjos (Zamboanga del Norte) “to attend congressional sessions... for five days or more in a week will virtually make him free man with all the privilege appurtenant to his position.”

De Lima dismayed with court dismissal

In a statement, De Lima expressed dismay over the court’s dismissal of her motion and insisted that she is still under trial and therefore not convicted of any crime.

“In denying my motion, the trial court may have failed to see what the Supreme Court has doctrinally acknowledged in the cases of Jalosjos and Trillanes that it is possible for a person deprived of liberty to still legally pursue a profession or legitimately perform the functions of a public office as long as he or she can do it within the confines of his or her detention cell,” she was quoted in a statement released by her office.

De Lima chairs the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development.

“As the Senate rules now allow for teleconferencing as a mode of participating in sessions and hearings in crisis or emergency situations or pandemic, I can easily do it if I will be provided with laptop and internet connection, without need for me to get out of the PNP Custodial Center,” she also said.

De Lima has been detained at the police headquarters since February 2017 over drug-related charges.

She is accused of having a hand in the proliferation of illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice secretary, an allegation she vehemently denied.