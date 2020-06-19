DOH: Central Visayas still under GCQ, except cities of Cebu and Talisay

MANILA, Philippines — The entire province of Cebu—except the cities of Cebu and Talisay—is still under the relaxed general community quarantine, the Department of Health stressed Friday.

Only Cebu City will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month after the metropolis saw a steady increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

Nearby Talisay City, meanwhile, was placed under modified ECQ.

“Merong kumakalat na balita na ako raw ay apparantely nagsabi sa isang interview ba o kung saan na sinabi ko raw na ang Region 7, the whole province of cebu is now under ECQ. Wala pong katotohanan ang nasabing ito,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Friday.

(There is a news circulating that I said in an interview or elsewhere that Region 7, the whole province of Cebu is not under ECQ. There is no truth to that.)

Vergeire did not mention the source of the incorrect information but The STAR erroneously reported that the entire Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—is now under the strictest form of virus lockdown. The article has since been taken down.

The health official added that only the government’s inter-agency task force has the authority to change and announce quarantine measures.

In a briefing Thursday, Vergeire discussed the increase of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas.

“Ukol sa situation sa Cebu, nitong mga nakaraang araw, meron tayong observed increase sa bilang ng kaso sa Region 7. Dahil dito napagpasyahan po pansamantala nating isasailalim sa enhanced community quarantine ang lugar upang agad na mapigilan ang sakit,” she said.

Vergeire was referring to the IATF announcement that Cebu City will be under ECQ until the end of June, unlike the rest of the Cebu province and the Central Visayas region.

Latest data from the DOH showed there are 4,832 COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas. Of the figure, around 67% were detected in Cebu City.

The severe respiratory disease has so far sickened 27,799 in the Philippines, with 7,090 recoveries and 1,116 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

Editor's Note: The article titled "Entire Central Visayas placed under ECQ" is no longer hosted by Philstar.com. Originally published by broadsheet The STAR, the article mistakenly reported that Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire declared that the entire Cebu Province is under enhanced community quarantine over the coronavirus pandemic. No such pronouncement was made. Only Cebu City remains under lockdown or ECQ.