Philippines’ COVID-19 cases surpass 28,000, deaths at 1,130

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people sickened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines passed the 28,000 mark Friday, the Department of Health said.
Some 661 cases were added to the country’s infection tally. This brought to 28,459 the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines.
Of the additional cases, 460 were classified as patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Metro Manila accounting for majority of the cases.
Meanwhile, 201 cases were considered late or those from DOH’s backlog.
The department also logged 288 new recoveries. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 7,378.
But 14 more patients died from the severe respiratory illness, pushing the toll to 1,130.
Cebu City in Central Visayas will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until June 30 after the metropolis saw a marked increase in COVID-19 cases.
Some 509,149 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from DOH showed.
At least 8.46 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide since it emerged in China late in 2019, and more than 453,000 people have died.
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 450,386 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Thursday.
At least 8,410,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,866,200 are considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
Travel restrictions were placed on nearly half a million people near Beijing on Thursday as authorities rushed to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus with a mass test-and-trace effort and lockdowns in parts of the Chinese capital.
Another 21 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, taking the total to 158 since a fresh cluster was detected last week after months of no confirmed local transmissions.
One case was also recorded in the neighbouring city of Tianjin and two more in Hebei province — which surrounds Beijing — prompting travel restrictions on Anxin county, home to nearly half a million people, banning most traffic going in and out of the area. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 562 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 27,799.
There are 270 new recoveries and nine new deaths.
