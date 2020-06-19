PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Diners observe health protocols at a mall in Quezon City in this June 15, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines’ COVID-19 cases surpass 28,000, deaths at 1,130
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people sickened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines passed the 28,000 mark Friday, the Department of Health said.

Some 661 cases were added to the country’s infection tally. This brought to 28,459 the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Of the additional cases, 460 were classified as patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Metro Manila accounting for majority of the cases.

Meanwhile, 201 cases were considered late or those from DOH’s backlog.  

The department also logged 288 new recoveries. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 7,378.

But 14 more patients died from the severe respiratory illness, pushing the toll to 1,130.

Cebu City in Central Visayas will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until June 30 after the metropolis saw a marked increase in COVID-19 cases. 

Some 509,149 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from DOH showed.

At least 8.46 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide since it emerged in China late in 2019, and more than 453,000 people have died. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 19, 2020 - 4:34pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

June 19, 2020 - 4:34pm

Th Department of Health on Friday reports 661 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 28,459.

The health department also records 288 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients to 7,738.

Meanwhile, 14 new deaths were confrimed, raising the death toll to 1,130.

June 19, 2020 - 7:34am

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 450,386 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Thursday.

At least 8,410,400 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,866,200 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP

June 18, 2020 - 7:13pm

Travel restrictions were placed on nearly half a million people near Beijing on Thursday as authorities rushed to contain a fresh outbreak of the coronavirus with a mass test-and-trace effort and lockdowns in parts of the Chinese capital.

Another 21 cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours in Beijing, the National Health Commission said, taking the total to 158 since a fresh cluster was detected last week after months of no confirmed local transmissions.

One case was also recorded in the neighbouring city of Tianjin and two more in Hebei province — which surrounds Beijing — prompting travel restrictions on Anxin county, home to nearly half a million people, banning most traffic going in and out of the area. — AFP

June 18, 2020 - 4:21pm

The Department of Health reports 562 new cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of cases in the Philippines to 27,799.

There are 270 new recoveries and nine new deaths.

June 18, 2020 - 7:27am

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 445,213 people since the outbreak began in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 8,269,170 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,785,500 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Infirmities that rights expert flagged in Human Security Act also in anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Potential constitutional infirmities that a rights lawyer flagged in the Human Security Act of 2007 are still found in...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic forces Taliptip fishers to demolish homes for 'crumbs for compensation'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
According to Save Taliptip movement, residents of Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town were allegedly given P250,000 as payment...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH could be liable for the death of so many Filipinos — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"If it's one of the most powerful agencies of the law that is criticizing you, this only concretizes what [I've] been saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Article removed
June 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Editor's Note: The article titled "Entire Central Visayas placed under ECQ" is no longer hosted on Philstar.com.
Headlines
fbfb
Enrile: Lopezes offered ABS-CBN, Meralco to Marcos
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Former Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile told the House of Representatives this week that the Lopezes offered to the late...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
FDA warns public vs non-prescribed use of steroid dexamethasone
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 31 minutes ago
In an advisory Friday, the FDA stressed that dexamethasone is a prescription drug and should be strictly used under the supervision...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace to Trillanes: No need to appoint Robredo COVID-19 task force chief, don't be 'divisive'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Malacañang on Friday accused former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of "sowing intrigue and division" by challenging the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
JBC opens applications for overall deputy ombudsman post, appeals court vacancies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Judicial and Bar Council on Friday opened applications and recommendations for several seats at the Court of Appeals and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
COVID-19 frontliners remembered, hailed as country commemorates Rizal's birth anniversary
4 hours ago
On the commemoration of the 159th birth anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal, Malacañang urged the Filipino youth to emulate...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Netizens mistake lightning for Taal Volcano activity
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
A thunderstorm in Batangas caused some nearby residents to fear that lightning might be originating from Taal Volca...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with