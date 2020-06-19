Philippines’ COVID-19 cases surpass 28,000, deaths at 1,130

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people sickened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines passed the 28,000 mark Friday, the Department of Health said.

Some 661 cases were added to the country’s infection tally. This brought to 28,459 the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Of the additional cases, 460 were classified as patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Metro Manila accounting for majority of the cases.

Meanwhile, 201 cases were considered late or those from DOH’s backlog.

The department also logged 288 new recoveries. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 7,378.

But 14 more patients died from the severe respiratory illness, pushing the toll to 1,130.

Cebu City in Central Visayas will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until June 30 after the metropolis saw a marked increase in COVID-19 cases.

Some 509,149 individuals have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from DOH showed.

At least 8.46 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide since it emerged in China late in 2019, and more than 453,000 people have died.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.