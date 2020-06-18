COVID-19 case tally in Philippines hits 27,799 as recoveries exceed 7,000

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 4:49 p.m.) — The Philippines saw its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reach 27,799 Thursday with the addition of 562 infections, the Department of Health said.

Some 481 cases were classified as “fresh” or patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Central Visayas accounting for around 57% of these infections. Around 25% of the newly-validated cases were detected in Metro Manila, while around 19% were found elsewhere in the country.

Meanwhile, 81 cases were considered late or those from DOH’s backlog. Forty-one percent of these cases were from Metro Manila, while 26% were from Central Visayas.

The agency also reported 270 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 7,090. Recovered patients accounted for 26% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But nine more deaths related to the severe respiratory disease were logged, pushing the toll to 1,116.

Some 495,180 people have been tested for coronavirus as of Tuesday. The country is aiming to test 1.5% of its almost 110 million population.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the country still needs to train and hire some 82,537 contact tracers—workers who track down those who have recently been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. To date, there are 52,463 contact tracers nationwide.

Cebu City—which saw marked increase in COVID-19 cases—will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month. Metro Manila, meanwhile, will remain under general community quarantine until June 30.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 447,000 people out of at least 8.32 million infected worldwide.