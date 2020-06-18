PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Locally stranded individuals pictured at Quezon City Memorial Circle on June 17, 2020 as they make their way to their respective provinces in as part of the Balik Probinsya program.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 case tally in Philippines hits 27,799 as recoveries exceed 7,000
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 4:49 p.m.) — The Philippines saw its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reach 27,799 Thursday with the addition of 562 infections, the Department of Health said. 

Some 481 cases were classified as “fresh” or patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Central Visayas accounting for around 57% of these infections. Around 25% of the newly-validated cases were detected in Metro Manila, while around 19% were found elsewhere in the country. 

Meanwhile, 81 cases were considered late or those from DOH’s backlog. Forty-one percent of these cases were from Metro Manila, while 26% were from Central Visayas. 

The agency also reported 270 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 7,090. Recovered patients accounted for 26% of the country’s confirmed cases. 

But nine more deaths related to the severe respiratory disease were logged, pushing the toll to 1,116. 

Some 495,180 people have been tested for coronavirus as of Tuesday. The country is aiming to test 1.5% of its almost 110 million population. 

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the country still needs to train and hire some 82,537 contact tracers—workers who track down those who have recently been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. To date, there are 52,463 contact tracers nationwide. 

Cebu City—which saw marked increase in COVID-19 cases—will be placed under enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month. Metro Manila, meanwhile, will remain under general community quarantine until June 30.   

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 447,000 people out of at least 8.32 million infected worldwide.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leachon resigns over DOH's 'lack of sense of urgency,' data management problems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
Leachon is not the first person to leave his government post during the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH could be liable for the death of so many Filipinos — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"If it's one of the most powerful agencies of the law that is criticizing you, this only concretizes what [I've] been saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Provinces to DepEd: Defer August 24 school opening
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
The League of Provinces of the Philippines yesterday urged the Department of Education to defer the opening of classes as...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Cebu COVID woes also possible in Metro Manila’
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Metro Manila could experience a surge of coronavirus disease 2019 cases that could be worse than the current situation in...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines seeking investors under ‘new normal’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Philippine officials sent a message to foreign investors that the Philippine economy is in good position to rebound under...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Infirmities that rights expert flagged in Human Security Act also in anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Potential constitutional infirmities that a rights lawyer flagged in the Human Security Act of 2007 are still found in...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
PNP confirms 440 coronavirus cases in latest tally
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Minus the deaths and recoveries, there are 174 active cases among the national police. 
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
BuCor COVID-19 cases rise to 301; 223 are inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The number of COVID-19 infections among the Bureau of Corrections inmates and personnel rose to 301, the Justice department...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
PNP to send 100 cops to augment Cebu City ECQ
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:44 p.m.) The Philippine National Police is fielding a 100-strong police augmentation force to Central Visayas...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
2 of 'Piston 6' jeepney drivers test positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Rep. Edgar Erice said the six jeepney drivers were tested on June 11 but their results were only released Wednesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with