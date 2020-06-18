‘Whole-of-country approach needed for UHC’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go believes that a concerted cooperation and whole-of-country approach by all sectors are necessary to realize the vision of universal healthcare coverage even as the country’s health insurance sector continues to weather the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

At a hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Universal Health Care (UHC) law held Tuesday, Go urged fellow legislators and stakeholders to carefully study possible amendments to the UHC law and its implementing rules and regulations, taking into consideration the new challenges created by the pandemic.

The chair of the Senate committee on health and demography stressed that “any amendment should not be at the expense of providing universal health care for all.”

“Again, let me reiterate, in these times, we need to balance the need to improve our healthcare program and the effect of the crisis on Filipinos’ ability to pay added premium,” Go said.

Go reminded the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), lead agency in the implementation of UHC, to consider the precarious financial situation of its contributors, many of whom lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Also affected are thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), many of them having been repatriated after losing their jobs abroad.

PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales pointed out that the government’s health insurance agency is struggling to cover its beneficiaries’ benefits, particularly the premium of its indirect contributors, after it received a P71.3-billion subsidy under the 2020 General Appropriations Act as opposed to the P153 billion it had originally proposed.

Despite this, the senator said such constraints should not prevent Filipinos from seeking government assistance for their medical bills, particularly from any of the 71 existing Malasakit Centers found around the country.

Go said he would push for a higher subsidy for PhilHealth in order to ensure the proper implementation of the UHC law.

He appealed to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to study options to raise the agency’s annual budget.

During the seven-hour committee hearing, Go also asked Morales to address reports that the government’s health insurance agency continued to require OFWs to pay premium contributions before they could obtain an Overseas Employment Certificate. Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mary Grace Padin