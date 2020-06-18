PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At a hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Universal Health Care (UHC) law held Tuesday, Senator Christopher Bong Go urged fellow legislators and stakeholders to carefully study possible amendments to the UHC law and its implementing rules and regulations, taking into consideration the new challenges created by the pandemic.
Geremy Pintolo, file
‘Whole-of-country approach needed for UHC’
(The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go believes that a concerted cooperation and whole-of-country approach by all sectors are necessary to realize the vision of universal healthcare coverage even as the country’s health insurance sector continues to weather the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

At a hearing of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on the Universal Health Care (UHC) law held Tuesday, Go urged fellow legislators and stakeholders to carefully study possible amendments to the UHC law and its implementing rules and regulations, taking into consideration the new challenges created by the pandemic.

The chair of the Senate committee on health and demography stressed that “any amendment should not be at the expense of providing universal health care for all.”

“Again, let me reiterate, in these times, we need to balance the need to improve our healthcare program and the effect of the crisis on Filipinos’ ability to pay added premium,” Go said.

Go reminded the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), lead agency in the implementation of UHC, to consider the precarious financial situation of its contributors, many of whom lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Also affected are thousands of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), many of them having been repatriated after losing their jobs abroad.

PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales pointed out that the government’s health insurance agency is struggling to cover its beneficiaries’ benefits, particularly the premium of its indirect contributors, after it received a P71.3-billion subsidy under the 2020 General Appropriations Act as opposed to the P153 billion it had originally proposed.

Despite this, the senator said such constraints should not prevent Filipinos from seeking government assistance for their medical bills, particularly from any of the 71 existing Malasakit Centers found around the country.

Go said he would push for a higher subsidy for PhilHealth in order to ensure the proper implementation of the UHC law.

He appealed to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to study options to raise the agency’s annual budget.

During the seven-hour committee hearing, Go also asked Morales to address reports that the government’s health insurance agency continued to require OFWs to pay premium contributions before they could obtain an Overseas Employment Certificate.  Cecille Suerte Felipe, Mary Grace Padin

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I think I was asked to resign': Leachon out as COVID-19 task force adviser
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
“My manner of communicating to the public that is truthful, transparent, open and straightforward may not be aligned...
Headlines
fbfb
Leachon resigns over DOH's 'lack of sense of urgency,' data management problems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Leachon is not the first person to leave his government post during the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
Lopez family retained ABS-CBN ownership despite sequestration order — Enrile
8 hours ago
(Update 1, 6:37 p.m.) “ABS-CBN was never transferred to the government. They remained with the Lopezes," he said.&...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines climb to 27,238 with 457 new cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:32 p.m.) At least 8.1 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide since it emerged in...
Headlines
fbfb
Carpio warns: Situation 'worse than martial law' under anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Philippines would perpetually be in a state worse than martial law if the anti-terrorism bill is signed into law, former...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ombudsman orders probe on DOH chief
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered an investigation of Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other DOH...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Provinces to DepEd: Defer August 24 school opening
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The League of Provinces of the Philippines yesterday urged the Department of Education to defer the opening of classes as...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Business, political and sports boss Danding Cojuangco, 85
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Eduardo Cojuangco Jr., one of the country’s richest businessmen touted as a folk hero in his hometown of Tarlac and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH vows cooperation, transparency in probe
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
he Department of Health yesterday welcomed the investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman of Secretary Francisco Duque III...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Cebu COVID woes also possible in Metro Manila’
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila could experience a surge of coronavirus disease 2019 cases that could be worse than the current situation in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with