Carlito Galvez Jr.
Retired military general Carlito Galvez Jr. is the presidential adviser on the peace process. He was appointed as chief implementer of the government's response to the COVID-19 health crisis in March 2020.
OPAPP/Released, file
Criticism of COVID-19 response 'should have been done internally' — Galvez
(Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 9:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Tony Leachon vocal criticism of the administration's approach to fighting the coronavirus led to misunderstandings between government task forces and his eventual termination as the government’s special consultant, the chief implementer of the country’s coronavirus task force said Wednesday. 

Leachon announced his resignation earlier Wednesday citing disagreements with the administration’s approach to fighting the new pathogen. 

He said he felt that he was asked to resign after voicing out his criticisms.  

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government's strategy against COVID-19, said colleagues did not take kindly to Leachon airing his criticism in public.

The government has a policy-making Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and a National Task Force for Coronavirus Disease-19 to carry out policy.

“Dr. Leachon's preemptive releases of some information prior to official announcement and adoption jeopardized the communication efforts of the IATF and NTF and caused unwarranted misunderstanding between two entities that should be working together,” Galvez said in his statement.  

“Although transparency to the Filipino people is our primary objective, allowing the course of the decision-making process to take place is a must in order to derive the best decision that will serve the common good,” he added. 

Just a few days before he left his post, Leachon said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III should “step up” and “serve at the pleasure Filipinos.” 

This was in reference to Duque’s earlier pronouncement that he served “at the pleasure of the president.” More than half of the 24-seat Senate called for the health chief’s resignation, while the Office of the Ombudsman has announced an investigation into Duque and other officials over the coronavirus response.

Galvez said that Leachon's words should have been directed internally. 

“He has been cautioned but remained deaf to collegial advise. Constructive criticism among colleagues is most welcome to assure improvement but this should have been done internally to maintain unity of effort,” he said.  

“These times also call for compassion and understanding for each and everyone and where unity of effort should run complementary. We cannot afford to be divisive in this fight where coming together as one will make us stronger to face this global health issue,” he added. 

As of this publishing, over 27,000 confirmed carriers of the virus have been recorded in the country.

Over 1,100 have died. — Franco Luna 

 

