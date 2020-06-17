DepEd looks into 'graduation' mask-sharing incident in Camarines Norte

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said it is investigating an incident in Camarines Norte involving students who shared a single face mask for their graduation pictorial for breach of health protocols during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement Wednesday, the DepEd said it has started a fact-finding investigation through its Bicol region office and asked the person involved in the incident to submit a written explanation.

“We take this matter seriously and will have a firm and rectifying action to prevent further breach in the future,” the agency said.

A video circulating on social media showed students from a school in Daet, Camarines Norte sharing a face mask while being photographed in what appeared like a graduation ceremony. A woman was seen removing a mask of a student then placing it on the face of the next student.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported the photo session took place at a makeshift graduation shed in Brgy. Dogongan.

“The local DepEd COVID-19 Task Force will actively monitor the health of the learners concerned through the regional office,” DepEd said.

“We have coordinated the case with the Barangay Health Response and Emergency Team and the local government unit in conducting initial precautionary measures and in resolving the incident at the soonest time possible,” it added.

In April, the department postponed graduation rites and moving up ceremonies indefinitely to reduce the exposure of students, teachers and parents to the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

“Schools and community learning centers are highly encouraged to conduct virtual rites and other alternative non face-to-face activities to celebrate the end of the school year,” DepEd said.

It added that activities that may require face-to-face interaction and allowed through the guidelines of the DepEd and government’s task force on virus response may be conducted only if necessary health and safety precautions are in place, subject to quarantine measures of a locality.

Last week, the DepEd announced there will be no face-to-face classes when the new school year formally opens on August 24 until a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available. Instead, it will implement distant learning alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through radio and television.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 26,781 people in the Philippines.