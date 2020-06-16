Second tranche of SAP distribution starts — DILG

MANILA, Philippines — The government has started distributing the second tranche of aid to low-income households and workers affected by quarantine restrictions intended to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the implementation of the second wave of the P205-billion Social Amelioration Program (SAP) would be faster because it would be done through electronic payment and manual distribution.

"We have started the roll out of the second tranche (of the program)," Año said during the meeting of the government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic last Monday in Malacañang.

"We have combined direct cash payment and electronic distribution, bank-to-bank transfer, money transfer, digital wallet card so it can be done faster. The AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP (Philippine National Police) will also help in the distribution," he added.

Año said the government has also accounted for 4,269,458 of the five million families who are qualified to receive aid but were left out during the first tranche of SAP.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque previously said the administration aims to distribute 60 percent of the second tranche of subsidies this week.

While the government has started the second wave of SAP, it is not yet done distributing the first tranche of the assistance.

In his twelfth report to Congress on the government's pandemic response, President Duterte said 17,654,832 households or about 98 percent of intended beneficiaries have received assistance.

The estimated number of intended beneficiaries is 17,946,554, which means that 291,722 households have not yet received aid. Of the P101.48 billion allocated for the first tranche of aid, about P99.83 billion has been distributed, Duterte said.

Roque said Cebu City and Talisay City would receive aid because they have been placed under strict quarantine measures. Cebu City has reverted to enhanced community quarantine while Talisay City has been placed under modified enhanced community quarantine because of rising coronavirus cases.

Año also reported that 139 cases have been filed against officials over suspected irregularities in aid distribution. He said the government has received 452 complaints and is now investigating 649 suspects.

"We have built 250 cases and this is being handled by the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group), 139 cases have been filed before the prosecutor's office," the interior chief said.

"This will continue... Local government officials who are corrupt, who are abusive in distributing the SAP should be held accountable," he added.

Año said 885 private individuals have been arrested for various crimes like hoarding, profiteering, and price manipulation.