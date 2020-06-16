Philippines logs 364 new COVID-19 cases as tally climbs to 26,781

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:23 p.m.) — The country saw 364 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections Tuesday, raising the national caseload to 26,781, the Department of Health said.

Of the additional cases, 249 were patients who tested positive within the last three days. More than half of these cases were from Metro Manila, while 22% were from Central Visayas. Other regions accounted for the remaining 26% of the fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 115 of the additional cases were from DOH’s validation backlog.

Since the government began relaxing virus restrictions on June 1, the country has been seeing big increases in infections.

The DOH reported 301 new recoveries—the highest single-day increase since the outbreak began in the Philippines. This pushed to 6,252 the total number of COVID-19 survivors.

Total recoveries accounted for 23% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, five more people died from the severe respiratory illness, raising the fatality count to 1,103.

Some 476,918 individuals been tested as of Sunday. DOH said it is aiming to test 1.5% of the country’s almost 110 million population for the coronavirus

Metro Manila—the center of the nation’s outbreak—will remain under general community quarantine until the end of June.

Aside from the capital region, GCQ will be implemented in Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Santiago City, Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Tarlac, Olongapo City, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu province, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Davao City and Zamboanga City.

Cebu City—one of the hardest-hit areas in the country, will be placed under enhanced community quarantine again.

Talisay City, also in Cebu province, will be under modified ECQ until the end of the month.

At least eight million people have now been infected with COVID-19 wordwide since it emerged in China late in 2019, and more than 436,000 people have died.

