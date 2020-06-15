Esperon: Government can respond to COVID-19 and push for anti-terror bill enactment

MANILA, Philippines — Fighting the war against the coronavirus disease does not mean the government will not deal with other “urgent and very important” matters such as the passage of the anti-terrorism bill, the country’s security adviser said Monday.

Critics of the bill slammed the government for prioritizing a proposed measure feared to give authorities sweeping powers to crack down on dissent at a time when Filipinos are already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Definitely, we have to put so much effort on the pandemic," National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon said Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already sickened nearly 26,000 in the Philippines, with 1,088 deaths. The lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the virus caused the country’s economy to contract for the first time in 22 years and left 7.3 million people unemployed in April.

“Indeed, it is a very important undertaking and it must preoccupy us, itong pandemic na ito. But that doesn’t tell us that we cannot attend to other urgent and very important matters. Terrorism has no time, no border and selected targets. It is indiscriminate and it can hit us anytime," he added.

The controversial measure is now on the chief executive’s desk after Congress sent the enrolled copy of the anti-terrorism bill last week. It seeks to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007—a law that is “already problematic,” according to United Nations human rights office.

Lawyers, rights, watchdogs, members of the academe and environmental defenders sounded alarm over the broad but vague definition of terrorism, prolonged period of detention without warrant and the removal of liabilities against wrongful persecution.

They also expressed worry over the creation of Anti-Terror Council—a body composed of presidential appointees that could order warrantless arrests of individuals it deems as terrorists.

'Activism is not terrorism, terrorism not activism'

Esperon, like other government officials, urged the critics of the bill to go over the content of the proposed legislation.

“For those who have been opposing it, I challenge you to read and you will find out that all of your apprehensions will be answered by the bill itself and realize after that activism is not terrorism and terrorism is not activism,” he said.

Despite that reassurance, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict — where he sits as vice chairperson — and the Philippine National Police have freely conflated activists with terrorists.

READ: Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post

The Department of Justice, which was tapped to review the proposed measure, is expected to submit to the president its comments or recommendations on the anti-terror bill on Wednesday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico