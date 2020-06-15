PNP to be oriented on social amelioration distribution weeks after first being tapped by Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a month after they were first tapped, the national police is set to undergo orientation as they prepare to assist in the distribution of the second tranche of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration program (SAP), their spokesperson confirmed.
In mid-May, President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address tapped the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines to distribute the SAP after several complaints were filed about the supposed misuse of funds by local executives, along with the slow distribution of aid in some areas.
At the time, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a text message that the final details were still being finalized with the DSWD. In a separate statement sent to Philstar.com then, the PNP's public information office also confirmed that the 205,000 of the national police had been ordered by the chief executive himself to take part in the aid distribution efforts.
READ: PNP, AFP tapped to assist in social amelioration distribution
According to the PIO's most recent statement on Monday, the second tranche of SAP will be given to the entitled beneficiaries in the following areas:
- National Capital Region
- Region 3 except Aurora
- Region 4-A
- Benguet
- Pangasinan
- Iloilo Province
- Cebu Province
- Bacolod
- Davao City
- Albay Province
- Zamboanga City
"This will define and direct the PNP personnel’s role in assisting the DSWD in the management and distribution of cash assistance to qualified beneficiaries as well as the waitlisted families," the statement read.
Asked if the department had a timetable of the PNP's orientation and deployment, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a text message: "For the 2nd tranche payout, we started last week with the 4Ps cash cardholders. We shall start with the waitlisted this week."
No timetable on the military and police deployment has been provided as of this publishing.
READ: Government banks on 'discipline' as likely shift to GCQ nears | 'War' narrative in COVID-19 crisis fails to empower Filipinos, groups say
According to the chief executive's last weekly report on Monday, June 8, around 17.6 million out of the 17.9 million target beneficiaries of the program have been listed as served, though this figure does not include the additional 5 million households slated to receive cash assistance from the government.
Critics have noted the Duterte's administration has leaned heavily on military and police presence, while government agencies continue to call for the public's discipline and cooperation in flattening the coronavirus curve despite lapses in medical solutions and mass transportation.
With reports of inefficiencies and logistical lapses throughout the already-delayed first tranche of distribution, some of the country’s most vulnerable strata continue to lag behind, dispirited sans government support, months after the president was granted sweeping special powers.
RELATED: Duterte emergency powers intact despite Congress on break
The deadline for the social amelioration program's first tranche has been moved three times, with the second only just starting. Republic Act No. 11469, the law handing the chief executive special powers, prescribes handing out the cash and material aid for families most affected by the coronavirus lockdown.
This comes just days before the Bayanihan to Heal as One act expires June 25, though lawyers have also said that under the nation's charter, emergency powers under the law should have expired when Congress adjourned its session on June 5. — with reports from Prinz Magtulis
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the bill that grants him special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines. Bookmark this page for updates.
There is no urgency to hold special sessions for the second part of the law that provided President Duterte additional powers to respond to the coronavirus pandemic at least for now, Malacañang said yesterday.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque reiterated the position of the executive branch that the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act would remain in effect until June 25. He said the law took effect immediately upon its publication in a newspaper of general circulation or in the Official Gazette and would be in full force for three months unless extended by Congress.
"The President signed the Bayanihan Act on March 24, and was published in newspapers on March 25, a day after it was signed by the President," Roque said at a press briefing.
— The STAR/Artemio Dumao
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says he takes responsibility for the delay of financial assistance to the families of healthcare workers who succumbed to COVID-19
Duque earlier blamed his subordinates for supposed lack of urgency in addressing the issue during the press briefing.
President Rodrigo Duterte questions why there are no implementing rules and regulations for a provision of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act that provides compensation for health workers who contracted COVID-19.
"You cannot run your own errands, someone has to do it for you," Duterte tells Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during a meeting with the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
Duque, on the other hand, answers the president that 32 families have already been identified as eligible for P1-million aid. These are the families of health workers who died from the disease.
"Nakakahiya talaga sir, namatayan na nga pero parang walang sense of urgency ang mga tao ko. Ang sama-sama ng loob ko," Duque says.
The Senate has approved a bill to extend President Rodrigo Duterte's emergency powers to address the COVID-19 pandemic on second reading.
The bill, called Bayanihan to Recover as One, extends the grant of those powers until September.
Senate President Tito Sotto asks Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to immediately implement Section 4(f) of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which provides compensation to public and private health workers who contracted COVID-19, as well as the families of health workers who died from the disease.
In a letter, Sotto expressed concern that no health worker and his or her family have received their supposed renumeration for sacrificing their lives after more than two months of the implementation of the law.
"May I remind you that we, as public servants, are duty-bound to cushion the effects that this pandemic brings and not to add to the problem or, worst, to be the problem and source of panic and further uncertainties in this already challenging world," Sotto tells Duque.
