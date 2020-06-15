PNP to be oriented on social amelioration distribution weeks after first being tapped by Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a month after they were first tapped, the national police is set to undergo orientation as they prepare to assist in the distribution of the second tranche of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's social amelioration program (SAP), their spokesperson confirmed.

In mid-May, President Rodrigo Duterte in a public address tapped the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines to distribute the SAP after several complaints were filed about the supposed misuse of funds by local executives, along with the slow distribution of aid in some areas.

At the time, Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a text message that the final details were still being finalized with the DSWD. In a separate statement sent to Philstar.com then, the PNP's public information office also confirmed that the 205,000 of the national police had been ordered by the chief executive himself to take part in the aid distribution efforts.

According to the PIO's most recent statement on Monday, the second tranche of SAP will be given to the entitled beneficiaries in the following areas:

National Capital Region

Region 3 except Aurora

Region 4-A

Benguet

Pangasinan

Iloilo Province

Cebu Province

Bacolod

Davao City

Albay Province

Zamboanga City

"This will define and direct the PNP personnel’s role in assisting the DSWD in the management and distribution of cash assistance to qualified beneficiaries as well as the waitlisted families," the statement read.

Asked if the department had a timetable of the PNP's orientation and deployment, DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said in a text message: "For the 2nd tranche payout, we started last week with the 4Ps cash cardholders. We shall start with the waitlisted this week."

No timetable on the military and police deployment has been provided as of this publishing.

According to the chief executive's last weekly report on Monday, June 8, around 17.6 million out of the 17.9 million target beneficiaries of the program have been listed as served, though this figure does not include the additional 5 million households slated to receive cash assistance from the government.

Critics have noted the Duterte's administration has leaned heavily on military and police presence, while government agencies continue to call for the public's discipline and cooperation in flattening the coronavirus curve despite lapses in medical solutions and mass transportation.

With reports of inefficiencies and logistical lapses throughout the already-delayed first tranche of distribution, some of the country’s most vulnerable strata continue to lag behind, dispirited sans government support, months after the president was granted sweeping special powers.

The deadline for the social amelioration program's first tranche has been moved three times, with the second only just starting. Republic Act No. 11469, the law handing the chief executive special powers, prescribes handing out the cash and material aid for families most affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

This comes just days before the Bayanihan to Heal as One act expires June 25, though lawyers have also said that under the nation's charter, emergency powers under the law should have expired when Congress adjourned its session on June 5. — with reports from Prinz Magtulis