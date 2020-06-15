COVID-19 cases in Philippines now over 26,000 as recoveries top 6,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:40 p.m.) — More than 26,000 people in the Philippines have been sickened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as President Rodrigo Duterte is set to decide on the fate of the country’s virus restrictions later Monday.
The Department of Health registered 470 new COVID-19 infections Monday, pushing the national caseload to 26,420.
Of the newly-validated cases, 348 were patients who tested positive within the last three days. Thirty-eight percent of these cases were detected in Metro Manila, while 23% were from Central Visayas. The remaining 40% were reported elsewhere in the country.
There were also 142 late cases or patients who tested positive from at least four days earlier.
The DOH also logged 298 additional COVID-19 survivors—the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in a day since the outbreak began in the Philippines. This raised the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 6,252.
Total recoveries accounted for around 24% of the nation’s confirmed cases.
But 10 more people succumbed to COVID-19, bringing the nation’s death toll to 1,098. Three of the deaths happened on June 11, one on June 11, while the remaining six died months ago.
The DOH on Sunday reported a downward trend in the country’s COVID-19 fatality rate despite spikes in the number of deaths in the past two days. The case fatality rate in the Philippines stood at 4.24%—lower than the global average of 5.6%.
In a Palace briefing, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said it is aiming to test 1.5% of the country’s almost 110 million population for the coronavirus. A total of 467,564 persons have been tested in the country as of June 13.
Duterte is expected to announce his decision on whether or not Metro Manila—the center of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak— and some urban centers will shift to more relaxed modified general community quarantine on June 15.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 432,000 people out of at least 7.89 million infected worldwide.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
China locks ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announce Monday.
City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown. — AFP
The United States has recorded 382 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its death toll to 115,729, according to a tally Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.
This was the lowest 24-hour toll in the US since it peaked in mid-April. It has been averaging 800 or so a day recently.
The world's top economy is by far the hardest-hit country in the pandemic, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections — 2,093,335 at 8:30 pm Sunday (0030 GMT Monday), a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 431,193 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.
At least 7,848,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,534,200 are considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday with parts of Beijing still under lockdown, offering a second wave warning to the rest of the world as the pandemic rages in South America.
The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China, where the disease emerged late last year but had largely been tamed through severe restrictions on movement that were later emulated across the globe.
It also provides a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19 — even as countries in Europe prepare to reopen borders at the beginning of the summer holiday season after an encouraging drop in contagion.
Of the 57 new cases logged by Chinese authorities, 36 were domestic infections in the capital, where a large wholesale food market at the centre of the outbreak has been closed and nearby housing estates put under lockdown. — AFP
The Department of Health reports 607 additinal cases of the coronavirus disease 2019, bringing the official tally count to 25,392.
There are 252 new survivors and 22 new deaths.
