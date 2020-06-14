CHR: Constitutional rights the same online and offline

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights cast fear over continuing reports of duplicate accounts of existing users proliferating on Facebook, calling on the national government to investigate what they said was a matter of grave concern.

Among those who have reported dummy accounts with their names are journalists as well as activists critical of the government. Some activists have also reported being threatened and 'red-tagged' by blank dummy accounts sharing their names.

"This underscores the idea of privacy as a fundamental human right, wherein individuals can assert against unwanted interferences in their lives as a matter of protecting one’s identity and human dignity. The guarantee of privacy then, as equally protected by the Constitution, must both apply offline and online, as it should be with other human rights," the statement read.

Even the Philippine National Police—whose own social media content has been cause for concern for many—has said that the online clones could be used to peddle misinformation, pointing out that computer-related identity theft is a punishable act under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

While the commission noted the National Bureau of Investigation’s response to reports, it also said that this was done “despite being quick to attribute the incident to a possible glitch.”

"Such practices pose a threat to the people's freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to express grievance and demand for redress, especially from the government, without fear of getting persecuted," CHR said.

"In the face of fears towards laws and policies that may affect our human rights, we call on the government to investigate these cases seriously and take active steps in determining the cause of the creation of dummy accounts, including allegations of threats coming from these duplicate profiles," it added.

The accounts were first reported after a demonstration held in the University of the Philippines Cebu campus protesting the Anti-Terrorism Bill saw seven arrested activists fall victim to the clone accounts. The blank profiles have since been reported around the country, and the public has been urged by the NBI, NPC, PNP and even the justice department to report any suspect fakes to Facebook.

National Privacy Commission to meet with Facebook

The NPC also disclosed that it is set to meet with Facebook representatives on Tuesday to seek more information on the sudden surge of accounts.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Commissioner Raymund Liboro said: "The NPC is focused on probing the cause of the ‘privacy panic’ triggered by these impostor accounts and instituting remedial measures to protect Filipino Facebook users."

As in its last update, no details on these measures were mentioned.

CHR in its statement also called for accountability on the part of Facebook, which has issued few statements since the accounts were first reported last Sunday.

"There is a need for an assurance from the government [that] they have the people’s best interest in mind, which includes protecting human rights in all aspects of human life. But we also note the responsibility of Facebook in protecting human rights given that they have an effect on the people’s enjoyment of their rights, as well as on how their platform impacts on democratic exchanges and processes, such as discourse on wide-ranging social issues and during elections to name a few," CHR said.

"Technology continues to shape the way we interact with each other and the world. We call for continued vigilance against any means meant to repress our rights and freedoms even in the digital sphere,” it added.