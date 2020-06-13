PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ortigas Business district dwarfs slum area in Pasig Floodway on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
SWS: Hunger, pay cuts factored in stress among Filipinos amid COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 11:46am

MANILA, Philippines — A large majority of Filipinos have been found to be dealing with significant stress amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations survey released Friday.

Based on a mobile phone survey conducted between May 4 to 10, the COVID-19 crisis brought "great stress" to 55% of working-age Filipinos and "much stress" to another 34%.

The remaining 11% felt either little or no stress.

A total of 68% who came from families that experienced involuntary hunger in the past three months were among the respondents who answered feeling great stress.

The SWS said that involuntary hunger reported by respondents was at a new high of 16.7% of families (estimated 4.2 million) in May 2020, double the 8.8% (estimated 2.1 million) just months back in December 2019.

The hunger figure also marks the highest since an SWS mobile phone survey in September 2014 at 22% (4.8 million).

Stress was also found higher among the newly-unemployed and employees whose incomes were suddenly slashed.

“The proportion of those with great stress due to the COVID-19 crisis was at 58% among those who have a job but are not receiving pay, and 57% among those who currently do not have a job but used to have one, compared to 52% among those who have jobs and are receiving full pay, and 51% among those who never had a job.”

The proportion of great stress was likewise seen in those with less education, particularly 59% among non-elementary graduates, 58% among those who reached some high school and 56% among junior high school graduates.

This was in comparison to 52% who had reached some level of college as well as college graduates.

Great stress was also reported significantly higher in the Visayas at 63%, compared to 58% in Metro Manila, 51% in the remainder of Luzon and 55% in Mindanao.

Populations in areas under enhanced community quarantine and general community quarantine were said to be equally stressed at 55% each in both areas.

A total of 4,010 working-age Filipinos participated nationwide in the SWS survey through mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing, including 294 in Metro Manila, 1,645 in the rest of Luzon, 792 in the Visayas and 1,279 in Mindanao.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS SWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte to Pinoys: Unite against COVID
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
President Duterte urged Filipinos to be united in the battle against the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and become modern-day...
Headlines
fbfb
In photos: 122nd Independence Day ‘Grand Mañanita' at UP Diliman
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
(Update 3, 2:51 p.m.) Decorations and music completed the event, with protestors donning party hats, balloons, fake food,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to get vaccine priority, Xi tells Duterte
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
On the eve of the 122nd anniversary of Philippine Independence Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping called President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Tax exemptions sought for micro online businesses
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Facing the prospect of getting taxed, online sellers may have found an ally in an administration lawmaker who wants the Bureau...
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-DFA chief Yasay, 73
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Former secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Perfecto Yasay Jr. died yesterday due to pneumonia. He was 73.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
It’s official: Rainy season is here The state weather bureau officially declared
13 hours ago
Yesterday the start of the rainy season after Tropical Depression Butchoy dumped heavy rains in many parts of the country...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
‘Homeschooling an option, but it’s not for all’
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
With the expected suspension of face-to-face classes due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Education has identified...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Protest groups hold grand ‘mañanita’
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Despite warnings from authorities, various groups pushed through yesterday with their Independence Day protest actions –...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Philippines sees highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries as infections hit 24,787
By Ratziel San Juan | 19 hours ago
This marks the second, consecutive time that the record was broken this week after 270 survivors were confirmed yesterda...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Duterte's chief legal counsel urges signing of anti-terror bill amid strong opposition
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo said his office recommended the signing of the anti-terrorism bill into law,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with