Tropical Storm Butchoy (international name Nuri) as of 11:00 p.m. on Jun. 12, 2020.
Screen grab, DOST-PAGASA Weather Report
'Butchoy' exits PAR, strengthens into tropical storm
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 9:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Butchoy has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) but has intensified from a tropical depression to a tropical storm (international name Nuri), according to state weather bureau PAGASA's 11:00 p.m. severe weather bulletin Friday.

"Butchoy" now packs maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers (compared to 55 kph in the previous bulletin) and gustiness of 80 kph (compared to 70 kph).

As of 10:00 p.m. Friday, the center of the tropical storm was estimated based on all available data 415 km west-northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan outside the PAR.

It is continuing to move northwestward away from the Philippines at 20 kilometers per hour. 

“With this development and unless re-entry occurs, this is the final warning for this weather disturbance,” PAGASA said.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario has since forecasted conditions in the Philippines to improve generally within the day.

“Dahil nga sa paglayo ng bagyong Butchoy at paghina ng bahagya ng ating habagat, inaasahan natin na magkakaroon nga ng gradual improvement ng weather condition especially on the western section ng Central at Southern Luzon kasama na dito sa Metro Manila,” Ordinario said during PAGASA’s 4:00 a.m. public weather forecast Saturday.

“Magiging maulap na lamang na may kalat kalat na mga pag-ulan dito sa may Zambales at Bataan area. Samantalang ang malaking bahagi naman ng Luzon kasama na dito sa Metro Manila ay magkakaroon ng pangkalahatang maaliwalas na panahon maliban na lamang sa mga pulo-pulong mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog.”

