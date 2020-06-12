Philippines sees highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries as infections hit 24,787

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Friday announced 289 new survivors of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — the most reported in a single day so far in the Philippines — raising the total recovery tally to 5,454.

This marks the second, consecutive time that the record was broken this week after 270 survivors were confirmed Thursday.

Meanwhile, the country’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 24,787 after the Health department confirmed 615 more infections.

Of the newly reported cases, 336 were labeled "fresh" (results released to patients within last 3 days) while the remaining 279 were "late" (results released 4 days ago or more).

The death toll stands at 1,052 after 16 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

The number of active cases, on the other hand, is 17,974, according to the health department.

More than 7.27 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 413,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report. — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico