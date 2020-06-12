China’s Xi calls Duterte

DAVAO CITY , Philippines — President Duterte received a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping last night, leading to a conversation lasting several minutes.

Malacañang did not provide details of the phone conversation between the two leaders. The call was made on the eve of the celebration of Philippine Independence Day.

Duterte took Xi’s call at the Malacañang South Guest House here at the Department of Public Works and Highways compound in Barangay Panacan.

It came a few days after Duterter moved the termination date of the Visiting Forces Agreement to November instead of this month.

US President Donald Trump was the first to call Duterte on April 19 in an effort to enhance the cooperation between the US and the Philippines in the fight against COVID-19.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc called Duterte on May 27 to assure him of a “long-term” rice supply for the Philippines amid the pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to help the Philippines address the pandemic and providing continuous supply of pharmaceutical products to the country in a call made last Tueday night.

Modi also assured the Philippines it would share the supply of vaccines once available.

The President has been in Davao City for over a week now and is set to leave for Manila on Sunday in time for the meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

The President is also scheduled to address the nation on Monday after the regular meeting with the IATF.