Mañanita Independence rites by invitation only

MANILA, Philippines — As the threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection persists, the main event to commemorate the 122nd Philippine Independence Day will be strictly by invitation only.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will represent President Duterte at the flag-raising and wreath-laying activities, which will not be open to the public today, in Manila’s Rizal Park, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr.

Similar rites will be conducted at the Emilio Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite and the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan.

Duterte, who is in Davao City, has not been keen on attending the traditional Independence ceremonies since he assumed office in 2016. A taped message from him will be aired.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), which chairs the steering committee for national observances, urged the public to take part in activities online by paying tribute to frontliners in the fight against the pandemic.

“The commemorative rites will pay tribute not only to the heroes of the Philippine Revolution but also to our courageous frontliners whose altruism and dedication have inspired our countrymen during our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.

The main event would be aired on PTV-4 and live-streamed on the NHCP Facebook page. The NHCP advised local government units that would organize similar commemorative rites to adopt similar precautionary measures depending on the classification of their locality.

The commission also urged Filipinos to take part in the event by posting pictures with messages to frontliners, as well as spending the holiday by watching audiovisual presentations and documentaries at home.

It also encouraged Filipinos to post the Philippine flag online or display it prominently at home to express solidarity and honor COVID-19 frontliners.

While various groups are expected to hold their own Independence Day activities offline and online, including a grand mañanita in reference to the gathering of police officers to celebrate the birthday of National Capital Region Police Office chief Debold Sinas last month, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra reminded the public not to hold mass gatherings and protests to avert the further spread of COVID-19.

He stressed that the prohibition is “solely for public health reasons and nothing else – mass gatherings, including protest rallies, are temporarily banned to avoid direct transmission of the virus.”

“Violations may give rise to penal sanctions under existing public health laws, not under criminal laws. As Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said, there are safer ways to express one’s protest during this period of public health emergency,” Guevarra added.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said the ban on mass gatherings, including the mañanita, would be strictly enforced.

Año said unauthorized rallies would be dispersed and protesters will be arrested.

Catholic bishops urged Filipinos to find meaning in today’s celebration of independence from Spanish rule by “reading the signs of the times” and letting their voices heard in all available platforms.

Double pay

While workers who choose to report for work today will receive double pay, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said employers may also opt to defer the payment of holiday pay.

“Companies may defer payment of the holiday pay until such time that the national health emergency is abated and normal business operations are resumed,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in an advisory.

Establishments that have totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period are exempted from the payment of the holiday pay, he added.

Under the holiday pay rules, employers are required to pay 100 percent salary to workers even if they did not render services on a regular holiday.

For the first eight hours of work done during the regular holiday, DOLE said an employee shall be paid 200 percent of regular salary. Overtime work or services in excess of eight hours shall be paid an additional 30 percent of hourly rate.

An employee who will work on a regular holiday that falls on supposed rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of hourly rate on top of the 200 percent daily rate.

DOLE said overtime work on a regular holiday that also falls on day off shall be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate. Christina Mendez, Evelyn Macairan, Romina Cabrera, Emmanuel Tupas, Mayen Jaymalin, Robertzon Ramirez