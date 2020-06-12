Stranded Pinay cruise ship worker kills self off Barbados

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipina crewmember of a cruise ship docked in Barbados took her own life while awaiting repatriation to the Philippines amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said yesterday.

“It is my sad duty to report that a 28-year-old female mariner committed suicide in her cabin in the ship where she’s had to stay because repatriation flights back to the Philippines have been suspended again. I know our quarantine facilities are jam-packed; just don’t know why,” Locsin said in a post on his Twitter account.

According to Locsin, Mariah Jocson took her life onboard M/V Harmony of the Seas last Tuesday where the ship’s crew were “detained” while they waited for “repeatedly rescinded repatriation.”

Locsin questioned the crowded quarantine facilities for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Second suicide. We are tartly reminded that Filipino resilience is no excuse to stretch them to breaking point. Di sila goma, tao sila,” Locsin said.

The last two stops of the Bahamas-flagged Harmony of the Seas were at Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 23 and at Bridgetown, Barbados on May 27.

Last month, a Filipina household service worker, who was waiting to return to the Philippines, committed suicide in Lebanon.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Filipina was under the responsibility of the Philippine embassy when the incident happened.

The Filipina household service worker who was taken in by the Philippine embassy in Beirut as ward at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) shelter last May 22, reportedly jumped from a room she was sharing with two other OFWs in the morning of May 23.

Malacañang ordered concerned agencies to look after the mental well-being of persons affected by the pandemic and assured the public that efforts are underway to fast-track the repatriation of OFWs.

“The Palace is saddened by the unfortunate death of a seafarer on board the Harmony of the Seas for repatriation... Concerned authorities are now investigating the matter,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

“We ask relevant agencies of the government to look into mental anguish of those adversely impacted by the COVID-19. The worldwide pandemic is taking an emotional toll on everyone and we must help our countrymen cope with stress, fear and worry in this challenging time,” he added.

Roque said the government is looking for ways to further expedite the return of OFWs from countries with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is investigating the reported suicide of Jocson.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said the POLO is validating information coming from the manning agency of the victim.

Based on initial information, Bello said Jocson was on board the cruise ship Harmony of the Seas when she committed suicide.

DOLE also reported yesterday that six personnel of the POLO in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia have been infected with COVID-19.

DOLE said the office there had to temporarily suspend operations after the staffers tested positive for COVID as 37 personnel underwent testing after two employees were infected.

Labor attache Nasser Mustafa said all POLO officers and staff would now work from home to continue responding to calls, offer consulting services and provide counseling to OFWs in distress.

The DOLE had activated a tracking system to provide efficient and timely assistance for returning OFWs affected by the pandemic.

Secretary Bello said OFW Assistance Information System (OASIS) allows DOLE to track the whereabouts of returning OFWs and provide assistance once they return to the country.

Bello said OASIS, which is run by the DOLE Command Center, serves as a reliable database for OFWs displaced by the pandemic.

With the tracking system, Bello said, DOLE will know the airlines the OFWs used, their health condition, local addresses and other relevant data.

He urged returning OFWs to register online with OASIS through www.oasis.owwa.gov.ph. and providing the DOLE with appropriate data and information.

Meanwhile, Bello said 59 displaced OFWs in Qatar would finally get P22 million worth of unpaid salaries and other benefits and their former employer is arranging their repatriation.

The Filipino workers employed by Leighton Contracting Co. were terminated on redundancy issues. Leighton, however, failed to provide salaries and separation benefits, prompting the workers to file a complaint with the POLO in Qatar.

DOLE said the workers were employed as site engineers, site supervisors, foremen, plumbers, riggers and carpenters. Prior to termination, the OFWs had been employed by Leighton for two to five years.

“We are grateful for the assistance given by the Qatar government that compelled their previous employer to give the affected OFWs all the salaries and benefits due them,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, DOLE also reported that Bahrain granted royal pardon to 16 detained OFWs who were convicted of drug peddling, murder, prostitution, embezzlement of funds and human trafficking.

DOLE said the pardoned OFWs have partially served their sentences ranging from less than one year imprisonment to the death penalty. Mayen Jaymalin, Alexis Romero