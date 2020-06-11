LPA east of Philippines seen to intensify into tropical depression Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area spotted east of the Philippines is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the day, state weather forecasters said Thursday morning.

Once it intensifies, it will be given the local name “Butchoy”—the second tropical cyclone for 2020.

PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 50 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 245 km north northwest of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Similar to Typhoon Ambo (international name: Vongfong), the potential cyclone might affect the areas of Bicol and Eastern Visayas. It might also cross central and northern Luzon over the weekend.

The potential cyclone comes as quarantine measures across the archipelago were eased, with outbreak epicenter Metro Manila shifting to general community quarantine that allowed more industries to reopen. Authorities will decide whether or not the community quarantine of the capital region and areas at high-risk of virus transmission could be relaxed further.

PAGASA also said the southwesterly windflow or winds from the southwest will affect Palawan, Western Visayas and Mindanao Thursday.

Both the LPA and southwesterly windflow bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Visayas, Central Luzon, Bicol region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Isabela.

Meanwhile, Mindanao and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwesterly windflow.

The rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

“Ambo”—the first typhoon to hit the Philippines this year—forced tens of thousands to flee their homes when the country was put under lockdown, complicating the government's response to the coronavirus crisis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico