Palace says it's difficult for Philippines to replicate New Zealand's zero COVID-19 case

MANILA, Philippines — It may be difficult for the Philippines to replicate New Zealand's achievement of zero active coronavirus cases because of differences in the area and population of the two countries, Malacañang admitted Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metro Manila, home to about 12 million people, is densely populated, making it easy for the virus to spread.

"I will be honest with you. It is somehow difficult for the Philippines to achieve that... Its (New Zealand) land area is only as large as Luzon and its population is only five million," Roque told state-run television station PTV-4.

"In Metro Manila alone...it's 40 million (sic) so we are congested and that's the reason why the disease spreads fast," he added.

Roque, nevertheless, said he was happy for the people of New Zealand, which recently declared victory over the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The New Zealand government has lifted all its pandemic restrictions after reporting no new active COVID-19 case for more than two weeks. However, the borders of the Oceanian country, which has recorded more than 1,100 COVID-19 cases, remains closed to foreigners.

The Philippines, meanwhile, continues to grapple with a rising number of infections, with the health department reporting more than 500 additional cases last Tuesday. The Southeast Asian country already has more than 23,000 confirmed cases.