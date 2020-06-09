Robredo: Donations not enough; wider access needed for 'blended' learning to work

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo today said that ‘blended’ learning for the coming school year would present many challenges to a number of local government units outside Metro Manila.

“Not all LGUs are similarly situated. Online learning would be good for Metro Manila and cities which have no challenges with internet connections. But in provinces, this is such a big challenge,” Robredo said during a webinar hosted by the the Institute for Solidarity in Asia.

However, the vice president said the current situation could be an opportunity to “level the playing field” in terms of signal and internet connection by pouring resources into provinces that need help.

"In [the] district I was representing before, there are a few barangays that do not have signal yet. [There is an] opportunity here but we have to work double time. We are given only a very limited period of time to catch up," she said. Robredo used to represent Camarines Sur’s third district.

She added that her office is currently doing “a bayanihan collection of gadgets for students” but stressed that this would not be enough.

“Its a big advantage to LGUs who have the capacity to help. For example, Pasig has already announced that it is allocating 1.2 billion pesos for gadgets and they have no connection problems. But what about the municipalities that have a lot of challenges?” the vice president said.

‘Blended’ learning

The Department of Education has previously said that blended learning would employ the use of internet, television, and radio as mediums for teaching.

This will be done in lieu of face-to-face classes which President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not allow until a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available.

DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones on Monday said that radio, television, online and modular learning are being prepared and updated for this year and that teachers are being trained to use new platforms to aid their professional development.

Education officials have asked lawmakers to increase the budget of the education sector to support these programs.

Estimates from the department show that providing teachers with laptops alone will cost around P23 billion.

Last week, the month-long remote enrollment for the incoming school year began. Over 6.4 million students registered their intent to enroll in the next school year, latest data from the department showed.

The school year 2020-2021 was scheduled to formally open on August 24 although there is legislation in place to push back the date if necessary.

The health department on Tuesday reported 22,992 COVID-19 cases along with 1,071 fatalities.