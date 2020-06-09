COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 14, 2019 photo, crewmen of F/B Gem-Ver 1 board the Philippine Navy's BRP Tausug after being rescued.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
No justice for fisherfolk one year after Recto Bank hit-and-run — Pamalakaya
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — A fisher group demanded justice for victims of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea on the anniversarry of a hit-and-run incident at Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea. 

A year ago today, a Chinese vessel rammed and sunk an anchored F/B Gem-Ver1 vessel with 22 Filipino fishermen aboard. It then abandoned the sunken boat’s passengers who were left in the ocean for hours until Vietnamese fishermen came to their rescue. 

The victims were residents of the municipality of San Jose in Mindoro Occidental. 

The group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) said in a statement on Tuesday that “not even a single perpetrator has been held to account” since the incident.  

Pamalakaya added that the vessel’s owner spent around P2 million for the ship's repair, only for it to be destroyed by Typhoon Ursula in December — a mere month after it returned to water. 

“The socio-economic lives of the 22 affected fishermen [has not returned] to normal since then. [Worse], China is still present in our territorial waters triggering fear and intimidation among the Filipino fishers," Fernando Hicap, the group’s national chairperson said. 

China advances 'unchecked' 

Hicap added that China’s “territorial aggression” has persisted even amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He slammed President Rodrigo Duterte for what he called a failure to protect the Filipino fisherfolk against Chinese harassment.  

“We can't still fish in peace in the West Philippine Sea. Our safety and security [in] traditional fishing grounds [has] been undermined, as the Duterte government adopted the surrender policy to the aggressors" Hicap said. 

In May, government-funded Chinese Academy of Sciences launched two research stations on Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) and Subi Reefs in Spratly Islands to “help scientists expand their research into deep sea ecology, geology, environment, material sciences and marine energy,” state-run Xinhua reported.

It added that the research stations would also be "monitoring ecological and seismic changes in key regions of the South China Sea.” 

Manila claims the Subi Reef and Fiery Cross, which are 100 km and 24 km off Palawan, respectively, as part of the West Philippine Sea.

These areas are two of Beijing's “big three” militarized islands in the Spratlys. 

China transformed Subi Reef into a fortified airbase in 2017.

Its state-sponsored think tank also has a research center installed in Mischief Reef, which is considered a part of Philippine territory. 

Hundreds of Chinese ships have also been reported  in the area of Pag-asa island which is under the jurisdiction of the municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan. It is also one of the biggest features occupied by the Philippines in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana last week said he does not believe there is a threat of attack on Pag-asa or any of the other eight Spratly islands under Philippine control. He added that the department is not planning to bolster the defense of the island. 

CHINA DUTERTE RECTO BANK REED BANK WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ or GCQ in Metro Manila? Further review needed
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Metro Manila has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No justice for fisherfolk one year after Recto Bank hit-and-run — Pamalakaya
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
A fisher group demanded justice for victims of Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea on the anniversarry of a...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBI looking into death of police doctor — Duterte report
2 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a parallel probe into the death of the Philippine National Police doctor...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Facebook taking down impostor accounts
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
Social media company Facebook is undertaking a massive effort to investigate as well as move against the creation of cloned...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Face-to-face classes still possible – DepEd
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Face-to-face classes may be held in areas with no cases of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 if allowed by President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Tuition hike looms as colleges struggle to survive
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
A double whammy of higher tuition and lower enrollment will be hitting the country’s private tertiary education sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with