Photo shows the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Manila.
Google Streetview
NBI looking into death of police doctor — Duterte report
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a parallel probe into the death of the Philippine National Police doctor who reportedly inhaled a disinfectant while working at a COVID-19 quarantine facility.

President Rodrigo Duterte said in his latest report to the Congress, made public on Monday night, that the NBI is investigating “the death of PCapt. Casey Gutierrez...due to alleged inhalation of chemical substance while he was detailed at the Philippine Sports Arena for the care of COVID-19 patients.”

The STAR reported that Gutierrez was “undergoing decontamination after attending to a patient” when he suddenly experienced difficulty in breathing.

Two other police officers reportedly experienced a similar problem two days after Gutierrez’s death. They are S/Sgt. Steve Rae Salamanca and Cpl. Runie Toledo, who are both detailed at the PNP Medical Reserve Force.

The Department of Health and the PNP’s Health Service are also looking into the death of Gutierrez.

NBI also probing hospitals, SAP anomalies, overpricing of COVID-19 equipment

Duterte also told the lawmakers that the NBI is also conducting probes into the alleged refusal of 43 hospitals in Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija, Laguna and Rizal to admit patients.

The bureau is also looking into the alleged overpricing of extraction machines supplied by Omnibus Bio-Medical Systems Inc. and Sansure Biotech.

The president also said that as of June 1, the NBI received 449 complaints and inquiries over distribution of Social Amelioration Program.

The DILG had also asked the NBI for assistance in the probe.

“112 of these are pending investigation before the NBI Anti-Graft Division and various regional and district offices of the Bureau,” the report read.

The president said the NBI has filed at least two cases against a barangay chairperson and three others from a barangay in Tayabas City. The local officials are facing graft and violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, for its part, said last week that the police—agency under DILG—filed complaints against 301 barangay officials over supposed anomalies in the distribution of cash aid amid the lockdown. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Neil Jayson Servallos, Emmanuel Tupas

Philstar
