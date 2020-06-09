Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 22,992

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:23 p.m.) — The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines rose to 22,992 Tuesday as the World Health Organization warned the health crisis was “worsening” around the globe.

The Department of Health reported 518 additional COVID-19 infections. Hundreds of new cases are still being detected daily in the country despite long implementation of quarantine measures.

Of the new cases, 280 were patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Central Visayas accounting for 29% of these cases. Meanwhile, 21% of the fresh cases were from Metro Manila.

The remaining 238 of the new infections were patients who tested positive at least four days earlier. The capital region recorded the highest number of these cases at 89.

Ninety-nine recoveries were also reported, raising the number of COVID-19 survivors to 4,736.

The fatality count, however, climbed to 1,071 with the deaths of six more patients.

As of Monday, there were 16,826 active cases—95.9% of which are asymptomatic.

Some 406,255 individuals in the country have been tested for coronavirus as of June 7.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranked third in the list of nations with the highest number of COVID-19 infections—behind Singapore with 38,514 cases and Indonesia with 32,033 cases.

WHO: COVID-19 situation ‘worsening’ worldwide

The World Health Organization said that while the situation in Europe is improving, the coronavirus crisis is “worsening” globally.

“More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported—the most in a single day so far,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 405,000 people out of at least seven million infected worldwide. — with report from Agence France-Presse