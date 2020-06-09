PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A staff member of a restaurant attends to a customer through a plastic sheet used as a divider as part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 22,992
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:23 p.m.) — The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease in the Philippines rose to 22,992 Tuesday as the World Health Organization warned the health crisis was “worsening” around the globe.

The Department of Health reported 518 additional COVID-19 infections. Hundreds of new cases are still being detected daily in the country despite long implementation of quarantine measures. 

Of the new cases, 280 were patients who tested positive within the last three days, with Central Visayas accounting for 29% of these cases. Meanwhile, 21% of the fresh cases were from Metro Manila. 

The remaining 238 of the new infections were patients who tested positive at least four days earlier. The capital region recorded the highest number of these cases at 89. 

Ninety-nine recoveries were also reported, raising the number of COVID-19 survivors to 4,736.

The fatality count, however, climbed to 1,071 with the deaths of six more patients.

As of Monday, there were 16,826 active cases—95.9% of which are asymptomatic. 

Some 406,255 individuals in the country have been tested for coronavirus as of June 7.

In Southeast Asia, the Philippines ranked third in the list of nations with the highest number of COVID-19 infections—behind Singapore with 38,514 cases and Indonesia with 32,033 cases. 

WHO: COVID-19 situation ‘worsening’ worldwide

The World Health Organization said that while the situation in Europe is improving, the coronavirus crisis is “worsening” globally.

“More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported—the most in a single day so far,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 405,000 people out of at least seven million infected worldwide. — with report from Agence France-Presse

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ or GCQ in Metro Manila? Further review needed
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Metro Manila has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Palace says return to stricter modified ECQ is possible
By Alexis Romero | 12 minutes ago
Quarantine measures in Metro Manila may be tightened anew if the number of persons infected with coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
12 minutes ago
UP Cebu protesters 'tried the tolerance of police, went too far' — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 12 minutes ago
Rule 25 of the Revised PNP Operational Procedures says that police are instructed to observe maximum tolerance in all dispersal...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: Compensation given to kin of 26 of 30 health workers who died of COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"We will keep an eye on this. The president gave them until today (June 9) to completely deliver the benefits accorded our...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
2019 Bar passers to take oath via online ceremonies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The 2,103 2019 Bar exam passers will take their oath on June 25, but unlike past ceremonies, this will be done conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Threats against environmental defenders seen to worsen with anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
More attacks against environmental groups are feared once President Rodrigo Duterte signs the bill into law, groups said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with