PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination under new normal safety procedures for travelers from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said flights were set to eight domestic destinations that include PR1813/1814, Manila-Davao-Manila; PR1845/1846, Manila-Cebu-Manila; 2P2521/2522, Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila, and 2P2557/2558, Manila-Dipolog-Manila.

Four other domestic sweeper flights include PR5453/5454, Manila-General Santos-Manila; 2P4997/4998, Manila-Zamboanga-Manila, and one International flight – PR102 Manila-Los Angeles.

Face masks are compulsory for passengers upon entering NAIA terminals and upon check-in.

All passengers would be required to bring their own hygiene kits that include face masks, gloves, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizers or at least 70 percent isopropyl alcohol.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Ed Monreal said foot baths, thermal temperature scanning are already in place at the entrance of the four terminals of the NAIA and protective barriers have been installed at each check-in desk and immigration counter to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees.

“We are working with all the stakeholders – including the airport immigration, health and aviation authorities – to implement such measures, and we will continue to review and consult expert advice for any development and changes. We are all aware that we have to adapt to different practices during this pandemic in our day-to-day operations,” Monreal added MIAA has unveiled enhanced health protocols and safety measures for NAIA personnel and passengers to flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic.

Online check-in for all flights remain suspended. This allows the airlines to assign seats based on social distancing measures where possible. Families traveling together can request to sit as a group when checking in.

PAL has amended its boarding procedures as passengers can now enter the aircraft by exact row rather than zone, from the back of the plane to the front.

Cabin crew would wear in-flight full personal protective equipment (PPE) during the flight.

Travelers set to transit through the airport onto another flight will have to go through thermal screening upon disembarkation.

They would be assisted by airline personnel dressed in full PPE at the gate before boarding a connecting flight to ensure social distancing and in-flight safety measures.

Cabin baggage remains restricted to essential items such as a laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items.

Passengers would be given single-use menus, and items such as mattresses, pillows, blankets, headphones and toys which would be hygienically sealed before use.

For international travelers, the airline recommends that passengers carry their own pen to fill out health declaration forms required at some destinations.