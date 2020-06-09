COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Smart’s Al Panlilio and Grab Phl’s Brian Cu
STAR/File
PLDT, Smart tie up with Grab for delivery of internet products
(The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the country’s industry leaders PLDT Inc., the country’s leading telco and digital services provider, and Grab, Southeast Asia’s leading everyday super app have announced a groundbreaking partnership to quickly deliver internet solutions straight to Filipino homes.

This is part of PLDT’s ongoing efforts to further pivot toward more online-driven services, bolstering its already significant digital presence in anticipation of the ‘next new normal’. By selecting Grab as their strategic partner, PLDT shares in their vision of empowering the whole of Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, through the power of technology.

Under this partnership, PLDT and Grab will provide various online channels through which customers can conveniently order PLDT Home and Smart’s products and have them delivered straight to their homes within 24 hours.

Starting Monday, June 8, PLDT Home customers in the Greater Metro Manila area can order PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid units through the PLDT Home website and get their units delivered via Grab Express. Purchases can be either paid through debit or credit card for cashless delivery or cash-on-delivery.

Another ingenious offering by both PLDT Inc. and Grab are the PLDT Home and Smart Stores on GrabMart, an on-demand grocery delivery solution where customers can also order the PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid kit and have it immediately brought to their homes.

To further enhance the partnership, Smart will also allow instant loading of prepaid accounts through the Grab App using the GrabPay wallet. Smart prepaid customers can easily buy load or mobile data packages for as low as P50 using their own number or buy for family and friends.

PLDT-Smart SVP and Consumer Business Customer Development head Alex Caeg added, “We’ve started with PLDT products. Soon, more of Smart’s products and services will be made more accessible through GrabMart. This is aligned with Smart’s commitment to bring simple solutions and amazing experiences to enrich the digital lives of Filipinos.”

Grab Philippines president Brian Cu was quoted as saying, “We are thrilled to partner with PLDT Inc. in making internet more available to more homes using our superapp services. It has always been Grab’s aim to empower Filipinos to do more every day by leveraging the use of digital technologies that improve their lives and make them future-ready. Our partnership with PLDT jumpstarts the many initiatives we have to deliver positive and a sustainable impact for the benefit of all Filipinos.”

“Together with Grab, a leader in the digital, app-based transport, food and logistics space, we are making it quick, convenient and safe for our customers to enjoy our products and services through on-demand orders coupled with rapid delivery,” says Smart president and PLDT chief revenue officer Al Panlilio. “This is part of our overall shift and broader strategy of moving towards online-driven solutions as we ready ourselves for the next stage of the new normal. This partnership extends our reach not only online, but also kicks off our other strategic initiatives in the space of remote working, e-learning and e-health,” he concluded.

The collaboration and strategic partnership with Grab is aligned with the stepped-up efforts of PLDT and Smart to keep families safe during the community quarantine and even afterwards, by leveraging on the strengths and capabilities of the firms in the digital sphere. This immediately answers the need for quick delivery of next generation products and services, which has undoubtedly become the norm in the new normal – and doing this has never been any simpler.

For more information about PLDT Inc. and Grab partnership, visit www.pldthome.com and www.smart.com.ph.

GRAB PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
Four of 'Piston 6' walk free, but 72-year-old driver still detained
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Four of the six jeepney drivers arrested for protesting their loss of livelihood walked free on Monday, but 72-year-old Elmer...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 22,000, deaths at 1,011
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Nearly seven million COVID-19 infections have been registered since the pathogen emerged in China late last year, with over...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson twits lawmakers trying to withdraw ‘yes’ votes for anti-terrorism bill 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Senator Ping Lacson today slammed lawmakers for withdrawing their support for the controversial anti-terror bill after it...
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief sacks San Juan cops for also breaking quarantine protocols
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“Effective yesterday, I ordered the immediate relief of the five police officers assigned in San Juan, who allegedly...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Palace unfazed by withdrawals from terror bill
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang was unfazed by the decision of some lawmakers to withdraw support for the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act, which...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine-made ventilators set for trials
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
A locally developed ventilator for adults has passed research, development and prototyping and is now set for clinical trial,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PLDT, Smart tie up with Grab for delivery of internet products
1 hour ago
Two of the country’s industry leaders PLDT Inc., the country’s leading telco and digital services provider, and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
New routes opened for P2P buses
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has opened up 28 new routes to be served by point-to-point buses...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with