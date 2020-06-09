COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tension briefly gripped the fourth hearing on bills seeking to grant a new 25-year franchise to the network between Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta and Bayan Muna part-list Rep. Carlos Zarate during interpellation on ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio Lopez III about his dual citizenship.
Miguel de Guzman, file
2 lawmakers clash at ABS-CBN franchise hearing
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - June 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives continued yesterday its hearing on the franchise renewal application of broadcast giant ABS-CBN even after it adjourned sine die.

Tension briefly gripped the fourth hearing on bills seeking to grant a new 25-year franchise to the network between Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta and Bayan Muna part-list Rep. Carlos Zarate during interpellation on ABS-CBN chairman emeritus Eugenio Lopez III about his dual citizenship.

Marcoleta asked Lopez to recite the first line of Panatang Makabayan in an apparent test of his allegiance to the Philippines with a side comment that the latter should ask Zarate to help him out.

Zarate immediately reacted and questioned Marcoleta’s comment, asking the secretariat to strike it off the record.

Marcoleta did not want his comment removed from the record, but Zarate insisted on his motion, saying he is not the subject of the hearing.

As the brief exchange between the lawmakers ensued, committee on good government and public accountability chairman Jonathan Sy-Alvarado decided to suspend the hearing to pacify the two who were just two seats apart.

Zarate stood up and approached Marcoleta, but was blocked by Alvarado.

It took about 20 minutes before the tension was cleared and for the hearing to proceed.

‘US citizenship an accident’

During the hearing, Lopez told lawmakers that he considers himself a Filipino “in thought, in word and in deed” and that his American citizenship was just an accident.

“My being a US citizen is only a consequence of my father going to school in America. So why is an accident by nature be the defining issue about whether I am a Filipino or not? Shouldn’t it be based on my actions or what I have done?” he stressed.

Lopez, who earlier admitted being a dual citizen of the US and the Philippines, explained that he only lived in the US during the martial law years under the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, and completed his college and graduate degrees there. 

“Other than that, I have lived my whole life in the Philippines... In thought, in word and deed, I am po a Filipino citizen,” he said. 

Lopez further revealed that he regularly paid “all the taxes that are due in the Philippines” and that he paid income tax to the US “only after all the taxes in the Philippines are paid.”

Lastly, the ABS-CBN executive stressed that he only used his US passport for convenience whenever he goes back to the US, or to Europe, Japan and other countries that do not require visas for American citizens.

He pointed out that he also uses his Philippine passport when traveling to Southeast Asia countries for the same reason.

Meanwhile, his lawyer Mario Bautista insisted that there is no existing law prohibiting a Filipino with dual citizenship from owning media companies.

“It is stated in the law that the only requirement for media ownership is to be a Filipino. And in our research we did not see violation of any law when Mr. Lopez became a stockholder of a mass media company,” he argued during the hearing. 

“There is no law saying the owner should be only a Filipino and not a dual citizen of another country,” the corporate lawyer of the broadcast firm pointed out. 

Bautista was responding to the statement of Marcoleta that dual citizens are not allowed to own mass media companies based on Article XVI, Section 11 of the 1987 Constitution, which states that “the ownership and management of mass media shall be limited to citizens of the Philippines, or to corporations, cooperatives or associations, wholly-owned and managed by such citizens.”

This was supported by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, which both said that dual citizens are considered 100 percent Filipinos and should be allowed to own mass media companies.

Related video:

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcoleta labels ABS-CBN reporter 'un-Filipino' for basing story on public records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
"Allegiance po ay importante ma-instill natin sa ABSCBN, ang kaugaliang Pilipino. Yung ginawa po ung reporter na 'yun na banatan...
Headlines
fbfb
Four of 'Piston 6' walk free, but 72-year-old driver still detained
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Four of the six jeepney drivers arrested for protesting their loss of livelihood walked free on Monday, but 72-year-old Elmer...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in Philippines exceed 22,000, deaths at 1,011
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Nearly seven million COVID-19 infections have been registered since the pathogen emerged in China late last year, with over...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson twits lawmakers trying to withdraw ‘yes’ votes for anti-terrorism bill 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Senator Ping Lacson today slammed lawmakers for withdrawing their support for the controversial anti-terror bill after it...
Headlines
fbfb
NCRPO chief sacks San Juan cops for also breaking quarantine protocols
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“Effective yesterday, I ordered the immediate relief of the five police officers assigned in San Juan, who allegedly...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
MGCQ or GCQ in Metro Manila? Further review needed
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila has “even” chances of being downgraded to the most lenient modified general community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Facebook taking down impostor accounts
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Social media company Facebook is undertaking a massive effort to investigate as well as move against the creation of cloned...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Face-to-face classes still possible – DepEd
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Face-to-face classes may be held in areas with no cases of coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 if allowed by President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PAL resumes flights to 8 domestic destinations, Manila-Los Angeles
By Rudy Santos | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines resumed yesterday regular passenger flights to eight domestic and one international destination...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Tuition hike looms as colleges struggle to survive
By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
A double whammy of higher tuition and lower enrollment will be hitting the country’s private tertiary education sector...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with