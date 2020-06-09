Subsequent rollout of BP2 beneficiaries to begin soon

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go is reminding the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) Council to immediately assess and validate applicants who wish to avail themselves of the program and ensure that health protocols are followed and proper coordination with receiving local government units is conducted in the rollout of the next BP2 batches.

“Let’s help those who want to return to their provinces. Many were dismayed in Manila because of COVID-19. But no one is being forced here,” Go explained in Filipino.

The chair of the Senate committee on health and proponent of the BP2 recently urged concerned agencies involved in the implementation to ensure that health protocols are strictly complied with.

“Let’s just follow the correct process to ensure your safety as well as that of the community you’ll be returning to,” Go said.

On Thursday, BP2 Council executive director and National Housing Authority general manager Marcelino Escalada Jr. announced the second batch will begin departing starting June 11.

In a virtual public briefing, Escalada said there is ongoing coordination between the council and concerned LGUs to ensure the safe transfer of people. Assessments were swiftly initiated after the transfer of the first batch was completed. The council, he said, was careful to consider the readiness of the local governments, particularly their testing capacity.

“In courtesy to the governors and the mayors, we would highly recommend close coordination as well as recognizing their capacity to treat and test their own constituents. The numbers are still fluid. The targets will be there for us to be able to help us plan the next rollout,” Escalada said.

Validated and assessed beneficiaries from Metro Manila are set to return to various provinces in the Visayas and Mindanao in the coming weeks, namely Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Camarines Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Lanao del Norte.

Weeks ago, the government initiated the pilot rollout of the BP2 program. According to Escalada, Leyte was chosen by the BP2 council because the provincial government expressed its readiness to support returning residents and also cited its capability to test, detect, isolate and treat anyone suspected or later confirmed of having COVID-19.

“This is why it is important that health protocols are followed and LGUs, as well as health facilities nationwide, are able to enhance their capabilities to test, trace and treat patients with COVID-19,” Go said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said “agencies have their designated roles under the program and these roles include the protocols during departure and arrival in the province of destination.”

Medialdea said that returnees in the pilot rollout have been cleared by the health department to depart NCR and, to further ensure health safety upon arrival, part of the protocols was the testing at destination.