Palace to fake Facebook account makers: Find something better to do
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Groups behind the cloning of Facebook accounts should stop their illegal activity and find something worthwhile to do, Malacañang said Monday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said creating fake accounts is prohibited under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, which seeks to punish internet-related offenses like forgery, fraud, and identity theft.

"Ilegal po ‘yan at humanap po kayo ng mas mabuting gagawin (That is illegal. Look for a more useful activity)," Roque said at a press briefing.

"Our privacy commission is investigating the matter and I think the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) is also investigating this matter because the creation of fake accounts is specially prohibited and penalized by the cybercrime act," he added.

The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 prohibits computer-related identity theft or the intentional acquisition, use, misuse, transfer, possession, alteration or deletion of identifying information belonging to another without right.

Any person found guilty of any of the act shall be punished with imprisonment of six years and a day to 12 years or a fine of at least P200,000.

Social media users from the academe and the media have complained about the presence of dummy social media accounts bearing their names, prompting the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to conduct a probe.

The NPC has also alerted Facebook about the massive faking of accounts and has urged the public to report incidents of identity theft.

The NBI on Monday attributed the cloned accounts to a "glitch," an explanation that does not cover reports of people receiving threats from the people using their duplicate accounts.

Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) has expressed concern that the fake accounts may be used to post content that would bring critics of the administration to jail.

Roque said the lawmaker should file cases if he has evidence that can prove his claim.

"If Congressman Zarate has the evidence, he should file the corresponding charge. But at the time of a pandemic, these conclusions without evidence should be avoided. But of course, the courts' and fiscal's offices are open. If he thinks that's the case, he should file charges," the Palace spokesman said.

