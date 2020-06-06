COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This photo taken November 2019 shows Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) and other members of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan office denouncing the early morning raid in their Tondo, Manila office that led to the arrest of three activists.
Karapatan/released
Over 700 lawyers, law students worldwide oppose anti-terror bill
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyers, legal luminaries, law professors and law students from around the globe have signed a joint statement helmed by the local National Union of People's Lawyers in order to oppose the controversial anti-terrorism bill in the Philippines.

RELATED: House approves anti-terror bill on final reading despite backlash

Notwithstanding local and international outroar across sectors, the said bill approved in both houses of Congress is just one step away from becoming law: President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

RELATED: House approves anti-terror bill on final reading despite backlash

The president, who certified the bill urgent, may opt to sign it into to law, veto it in its entirety, veto specific provisions or let the bill lapse into law upon inaction.

However, members of the legal community in a joint statement warned that the impending passage of the anti-terrorism bill means broadening the definition of “terrorism,” institutionalizing threats and attacks on human rights and civil liberties, weakens the Judiciary and eliminates the doctrine of checks and balances.

RELATED: Rights lawyers urge public: Voice out rejection of 'Anti-Terror' Bill

As of Friday afternoon, the statement has collected a total of 760 signatures from the Philippines, United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico, Turkey, South Africa, Portugal, Switzerland and Canada.

“This outpouring of support is a strong statement of outrage, indignation, and resistance from the legal community against the Duterte government's imperious powers and tyranny,” NUPL spokesperson, lawyer Josalee Deinla said in a release.

The majority of the signatories were around 640 students who hail from law schools across the Philippines.

"It heartens us that future lawyers are standing their ground amid these affronts to human rights and democracy,” Deinla said.

Other notable signatories include former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) National President Abdiel Fajardo, former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay and former Ambassador Victoria Bataclan.

“We did not have a difficult time asking lawyers, both here and abroad, for their support to the unity statement. It only proves that members of the legal profession frown upon these kinds of draconian legislation, with its provisions that discourage, undermine and violate basic human rights and even institutionalize impunity for its violations,” NUPL Secretary-General, lawyer Ephraim Cortez said in a release.

