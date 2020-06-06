COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Motorists and commuters are back on the road at EDSA-Guadalupe on the first day of general community quarantine in Metro Manila on June 1, 2020.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
SWS: Public transport suspension, business shutdowns hurting most families
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 6, 2020 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of public transportation and closure of private businesses and stores during the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines have been found to be burdensome for most Filipino families, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations survey released Friday.

The SWS conducted its COVID-19 Mobile Survey (mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing) between May 4 to 10, asking working-age Filipinos aged 15 and above the amount of difficulty they experienced due to the closure of many businesses and stores and suspension of public vehicles like buses, jeeps and tricycles.

A total of 4,010 respondents were interviewed nationwide, including 294 in Metro Manila, 1,645 in the rest of Luzon, 792 in the Visayas and 1,279 in Mindanao.

Transportation

Public transport suspension was found burdensome for 77% of Filipino families: very burdensome for 40% and somewhat burdensome for 37%, compared to only 22% who felt little or no burden.

The burden was found greater for 47% of families who do not own any type of vehicle. Families without vehicles showed wider burden (82%) than those with at least one of type of vehicle (73%).

For vehicle-owning families, meanwhile, the burden was observed higher among owners of bicycles (77%), three-wheeled motor vehicles like tricycles and e-tricycles (75%) and two-wheeled motor vehicles like motorcycles and e-bikes (71%) than among owners of four-wheeled motor vehicles (54%).

Burden experienced by families was found higher in Metro Manila (81%) than in the Visayas (78%), Mindanao (77%) and the remainder of Luzon (76%).

Business

The shutdown of private businesses and stores, on the other hand, was found burdensome for four in five Filipino families: very burdensome for 37% and somewhat burdensome for 43%. The remaining 20% reported feeling little or no burden.

Families who experienced burden from business and store closures was reported slightly higher in Metro Manila (83%), the Visayas (82%) and the remainder of Luzon (80%) compared to Mindanao (78%).

For the 53% of families who owned vehicles, those who experienced burden from business shutdowns was higher among owners of bicycles (79%), two-wheeled motor vehicles (78%) and three-wheeled motor vehicles (78%) than four-wheeled motor vehicles (66%).

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS SWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After pinning blame on staff, Duque takes responsibility for delayed compensation to workers
18 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he is taking responsibility for the delayed release of compensation to COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on online scammers: Drown them in Pasig
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte warned the public against online scammers who sell face masks and rip off customers at the height of the...
Headlines
fbfb
18th Congress adjourns 1st regular session
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The first regular session of the 18th Congress adjourned yesterday with the passage of several pieces of legislation, including...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
'Business as usual' feared as COVID-19 response, recovery derail climate action plan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
The health crisis that has so far infected over 20,000 people in the Philippines is threatening the process of setting a climate...
Headlines
fbfb
Don’t blame us for stalled COVID aid bill — Senate
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
It’s not the fault of senators that they adjourned without passing the bill expanding coverage of the Bayanihan Act...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Churches in Metro Manila start opening
By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Some Catholic churches in Metro Manila have started opening their doors to the faithful who want to hear mass, although only...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
CHR asks gov't to act on UN findings on human rights situation in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In a statement Friday, the country’s national human rights institution urged the government to address the UN rights...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOJ orders NBI probe into ambush of Maguindanao massacre case witness
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct its own probe into ambush of a “vital”...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Int'l rights watchdogs call on UN to launch investigative body for EJKs in Philippines 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 17 hours ago
Two international watchdogs on Thursday called on the United Nations to establish an independent investigative body for the...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 20,626, deaths at 987
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:07 p.m.) The DOH logged 244 additional cases—168 fresh cases, while 76 were part of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with