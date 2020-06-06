SWS: Public transport suspension, business shutdowns hurting most families

MANILA, Philippines — The suspension of public transportation and closure of private businesses and stores during the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines have been found to be burdensome for most Filipino families, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations survey released Friday.

The SWS conducted its COVID-19 Mobile Survey (mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing) between May 4 to 10, asking working-age Filipinos aged 15 and above the amount of difficulty they experienced due to the closure of many businesses and stores and suspension of public vehicles like buses, jeeps and tricycles.

A total of 4,010 respondents were interviewed nationwide, including 294 in Metro Manila, 1,645 in the rest of Luzon, 792 in the Visayas and 1,279 in Mindanao.

Transportation

Public transport suspension was found burdensome for 77% of Filipino families: very burdensome for 40% and somewhat burdensome for 37%, compared to only 22% who felt little or no burden.

The burden was found greater for 47% of families who do not own any type of vehicle. Families without vehicles showed wider burden (82%) than those with at least one of type of vehicle (73%).

For vehicle-owning families, meanwhile, the burden was observed higher among owners of bicycles (77%), three-wheeled motor vehicles like tricycles and e-tricycles (75%) and two-wheeled motor vehicles like motorcycles and e-bikes (71%) than among owners of four-wheeled motor vehicles (54%).

Burden experienced by families was found higher in Metro Manila (81%) than in the Visayas (78%), Mindanao (77%) and the remainder of Luzon (76%).

Business

The shutdown of private businesses and stores, on the other hand, was found burdensome for four in five Filipino families: very burdensome for 37% and somewhat burdensome for 43%. The remaining 20% reported feeling little or no burden.

Families who experienced burden from business and store closures was reported slightly higher in Metro Manila (83%), the Visayas (82%) and the remainder of Luzon (80%) compared to Mindanao (78%).

For the 53% of families who owned vehicles, those who experienced burden from business shutdowns was higher among owners of bicycles (79%), two-wheeled motor vehicles (78%) and three-wheeled motor vehicles (78%) than four-wheeled motor vehicles (66%).