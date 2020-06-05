Ateneo, La Salle school heads oppose 'ill-timed' anti-terror bill

MANILA, Philippines — The leaders of some of the biggest Catholic schools in the country called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the controversial anti-terrorism bill, which is feared to crack down on the basic rights of Filipinos.
In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed legislation is “ill-timed” at a time when people are already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.
“At this time, our priorities should be shoring up our health system, providing support to our health workers, ensuring food for our communities, stimulating the economy and providing jobs for our people,” the school heads said.
“To be sure, it is our lawmakers’ sworn duty as public servants that these very real and terrifying threats to our health and economy receive more of their dedication and attention than hastily passing a bill that could, with its haphazard construction, wrongly impair sacred constitutional rights,” they added.
The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is now up for the chief executive’s signature after the House of Representatives—dominated by Duterte’s allies—approved it on third and final reading Wednesday. The lower chamber adopted the Senate version of the anti-terror bill.
Duterte certified the proposed measure as urgent, which allowed the House to fasttrack its passage.
The anti-terrorism bill seeks to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007—a law that is “already problematic,” according to United Nations human rights office.
Tool to oppress people
The Jesuit priests and the La Salle brothers said the proposed law “adds to the people’s anxieties and fear,” noting its provisions that are sweeping and can be easily subject to misinterpretation and abuse.
“Worrisome are the expanded and vague definitions of a ‘terrorists’; the powers given to the Anti-Terror Council to designate a group as a ‘terrorist group’; the weakening of the protection of privacy and the safeguards against arrests and detention without warrants,” the school leaders said.
“Instead of being a measure to protect our people, in the wrong hands, this bill can be used to oppress our people,” they also said, adding a better version of the proposed measure that uproots terrorism while addressing people’s concerns should be crafted.
The academe leaders also called on Filipino to remain vigilant and safeguard their rights enshrined in the constitution.
The signatories of the statement include:
- Br. Armin Luistro, Lasallian East Asia District provincial superior
- Br. Raymundo Suplido, De La Salle University president
- Br. Bernard Oca, De La Salle Santiago Zobel and St. Jaime Hilario School-De La Salle Bagac president
- Br. Augustine Boquer, De La Salle- Dasmariñas and De La Salle Medical Health Sciences, Inc. president
- Br. Edmundo Fernandez, De La Salle Greenhills and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde president
- Br. Joaquin Martinez, University of St. La Salle and St. Joseph’s High School-La Salle president
- Br. Dante Jose Amisola, De La Salle-Lipa president
- Fr. Primitivo Viray Jr., Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus provincial superior
- Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, Ateneo de Manila University president
- Fr. Roberto Yap, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan president
- Fr. Joel Tabora, Ateneo de Davao University president
- Fr. Roberto Exequiel Rivera, Ateneo de Naga University president
- Fr. Karel San Juan, Ateneo de Zamboanga University president
- Fr. Manuel Uy Jr., Sacred Heath School-Ateneo de Cebu president
- Fr. Aristotle Dy, Xavier School president
- Fr. Joseph Raymund Patrick Sanchez, Ateneo de Iloilo president
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas
Faculty members of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law call on the Congress to withdraw the Anti-Terror Bill prior to being transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for approval.
The law professors pointed out that many provisions of the proposed law violate the 1987 Constitution.
"Ang pagdadakip sa ating mamamayan batay lamang sa suspetya, ang pagpapanatili ng nadakip sa presinto ng 14 days renewable for another 10 days, ang kawalan ng warrant of arrest sa mga taong dadakpin, ang pag-de-designate na terorista ng Anti-Terrorism Council sa isang mamamayan na wala man lamang ekspresong procedure para pasinungalingan nya ang paratang ay ilan lamang sa mga kwestyonableng punto ng panukala," their statement read.
Various human rights groups condemn the "grossly misplaced priorities" of the Philippine Congress for rushing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 through final reading before they go on a two-month break on June 6.
“The Congressional railroading of the anti-terrorism bill portends tyranny and the iron hand suppression of the freedom of expression” says Nilda Sevilla, co-chairperson of the Families of Victims of Enforced Disappearance.
"Rather than the terror bill, at this juncture, women need adequate and comprehensive social protection, mass transportation, revitalization of our public health system, mass testing, income guarantees, and access to sustainable livelihoods. We need protection from violence and abuses against women and the terror bill will not make us feel safe,” says Mary Ann Manahan of World March of Women.
A labor group says the anti-terror law can be used against labor disputes and would curtail labor rights and freedoms of Filipino trade unionists.
“We are deeply worried over the timing of the fast-tracking and railroading of the ATB in Congress despite poor performance of our legislators and the entire government mechanisms in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.
- Latest
- Trending