Ateneo, La Salle school heads oppose 'ill-timed' anti-terror bill

MANILA, Philippines — The leaders of some of the biggest Catholic schools in the country called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the controversial anti-terrorism bill, which is feared to crack down on the basic rights of Filipinos.

In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed legislation is “ill-timed” at a time when people are already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this time, our priorities should be shoring up our health system, providing support to our health workers, ensuring food for our communities, stimulating the economy and providing jobs for our people,” the school heads said.

“To be sure, it is our lawmakers’ sworn duty as public servants that these very real and terrifying threats to our health and economy receive more of their dedication and attention than hastily passing a bill that could, with its haphazard construction, wrongly impair sacred constitutional rights,” they added.

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is now up for the chief executive’s signature after the House of Representatives—dominated by Duterte’s allies—approved it on third and final reading Wednesday. The lower chamber adopted the Senate version of the anti-terror bill.

Duterte certified the proposed measure as urgent, which allowed the House to fasttrack its passage.

The anti-terrorism bill seeks to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007—a law that is “already problematic,” according to United Nations human rights office.

Tool to oppress people

The Jesuit priests and the La Salle brothers said the proposed law “adds to the people’s anxieties and fear,” noting its provisions that are sweeping and can be easily subject to misinterpretation and abuse.

“Worrisome are the expanded and vague definitions of a ‘terrorists’; the powers given to the Anti-Terror Council to designate a group as a ‘terrorist group’; the weakening of the protection of privacy and the safeguards against arrests and detention without warrants,” the school leaders said.

“Instead of being a measure to protect our people, in the wrong hands, this bill can be used to oppress our people,” they also said, adding a better version of the proposed measure that uproots terrorism while addressing people’s concerns should be crafted.

The academe leaders also called on Filipino to remain vigilant and safeguard their rights enshrined in the constitution.

The signatories of the statement include: