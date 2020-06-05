COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Activist groups troop to University of the Philippines Diliman to oppose the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
Ateneo, La Salle school heads oppose 'ill-timed' anti-terror bill
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The leaders of some of the biggest Catholic schools in the country called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the controversial anti-terrorism bill, which is feared to crack down on the basic rights of Filipinos.

In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed legislation is “ill-timed” at a time when people are already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this time, our priorities should be shoring up our health system, providing support to our health workers, ensuring food for our communities, stimulating the economy and providing jobs for our people,” the school heads said.

“To be sure, it is our lawmakers’ sworn duty as public servants that these very real and terrifying threats to our health and economy receive more of their dedication and attention than hastily passing a bill that could, with its haphazard construction, wrongly impair sacred constitutional rights,” they added.

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 is now up for the chief executive’s signature after the House of Representatives—dominated by Duterte’s allies—approved it on third and final reading Wednesday. The lower chamber adopted the Senate version of the anti-terror bill.

Duterte certified the proposed measure as urgent, which allowed the House to fasttrack its passage.

The anti-terrorism bill seeks to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007—a law that is “already problematic,” according to United Nations human rights office.

Tool to oppress people

The Jesuit priests and the La Salle brothers said the proposed law “adds to the people’s anxieties and fear,” noting its provisions that are sweeping and can be easily subject to misinterpretation and abuse.

“Worrisome are the expanded and vague definitions of a ‘terrorists’; the powers given to the Anti-Terror Council to designate a group as a ‘terrorist group’; the weakening of the protection of privacy and the safeguards against arrests and detention without warrants,” the school leaders said.

“Instead of being a measure to protect our people, in the wrong hands, this bill can be used to oppress our people,” they also said, adding a better version of the proposed measure that uproots terrorism while addressing people’s concerns should be crafted.

The academe leaders also called on Filipino to remain vigilant and safeguard their rights enshrined in the constitution.

The signatories of the statement include:

  • Br. Armin Luistro, Lasallian East Asia District provincial superior
  • Br. Raymundo Suplido, De La Salle University president
  • Br. Bernard Oca, De La Salle Santiago Zobel and St. Jaime Hilario School-De La Salle Bagac president
  • Br. Augustine Boquer, De La Salle- Dasmariñas and De La Salle Medical Health Sciences, Inc. president
  • Br. Edmundo Fernandez, De La Salle Greenhills and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde president
  • Br. Joaquin Martinez, University of St. La Salle and St. Joseph’s High School-La Salle president
  • Br. Dante Jose Amisola, De La Salle-Lipa president
  • Fr. Primitivo Viray Jr., Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus provincial superior
  • Fr. Jose Ramon Villarin, Ateneo de Manila University president
  • Fr. Roberto Yap, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan president
  • Fr. Joel Tabora, Ateneo de Davao University president
  • Fr. Roberto Exequiel Rivera, Ateneo de Naga University president
  • Fr. Karel San Juan, Ateneo de Zamboanga University president
  • Fr. Manuel Uy Jr., Sacred Heath School-Ateneo de Cebu president
  • Fr. Aristotle Dy, Xavier School president
  • Fr. Joseph Raymund Patrick Sanchez, Ateneo de Iloilo president

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: June 5, 2020 - 7:35am

President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.

Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.

Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas 

June 5, 2020 - 7:35am

Faculty members of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law call on the Congress to withdraw the Anti-Terror Bill prior to being transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for approval.

The law professors pointed out that many provisions of the proposed law violate the 1987 Constitution.

"Ang pagdadakip sa ating mamamayan batay lamang sa suspetya, ang pagpapanatili ng nadakip sa presinto ng 14 days renewable for another 10 days, ang kawalan ng warrant of arrest sa mga taong dadakpin, ang pag-de-designate na terorista ng Anti-Terrorism Council sa isang mamamayan na wala man lamang ekspresong procedure para pasinungalingan nya ang paratang ay ilan lamang sa mga kwestyonableng punto ng panukala," their statement read.

June 3, 2020 - 12:47pm

Various human rights groups condemn the "grossly misplaced priorities" of the Philippine Congress for rushing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 through final reading before they go on a two-month break on June 6.

“The Congressional railroading of the anti-terrorism bill portends tyranny and the iron hand suppression of the freedom of expression” says Nilda Sevilla, co-chairperson of the Families of Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

"Rather than the terror bill, at this juncture, women need adequate and comprehensive social protection, mass transportation, revitalization of our public health system, mass testing, income guarantees, and access to sustainable livelihoods. We need protection from violence and abuses against women and the terror bill will not make us feel safe,” says Mary Ann Manahan of World March of Women.

June 2, 2020 - 3:44pm

A labor group says the anti-terror law can be used against labor disputes and would curtail labor rights and freedoms of Filipino trade unionists. 

“We are deeply worried over the timing of the fast-tracking and railroading of the ATB in Congress despite poor performance of our legislators and the entire government mechanisms in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UN rights office wary anti-terror bill will 'erode constitutional, legal protections'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Bill is among the “worrying new laws and amendments […] which risk eroding constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Why Kadamay and the urban poor are easy targets for government and the rest of us
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
"It's difficult to dismantle public prejudices against the urban poor and Kadamay, especially when the state is actively waging...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate fails to approve extension of aid law
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Senate adjourned yesterday without passing the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or the second part of the Bayanihan to...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 1,000 OFWs test positive upon return
By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Over 1,000 overseas Filipino workers who returned home from various countries have tested positive for the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
Latest
5 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 20,626, deaths at 987
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 minutes ago
The DOH logged 244 additional cases—168 fresh cases, while 76 were part of the validation backlog.
Headlines
fbfb
38 minutes ago
After pining blame to staff in aired meeting, Duque takes responsibility for delayed compensation to workers
38 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he is taking responsibility for the delayed release of compensation to COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Business as usual' feared as COVID-19 response, recovery derail climate action plan
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The health crisis that has so far infected over 20,000 people in the Philippines is threatening the process of setting a climate...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP barred lawyer, staff from visiting De Lima, her office says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police barred the lawyer and staff of Sen. Leila De Lima from visiting her at the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Presidential appointee council would usurp court powers under anti-terror bill — HRW 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
An international watchdog group on Friday warned against provisions in the controversial anti-terrorism bill which would allow...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with