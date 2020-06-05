US pledges additional P201 million COVID-19 aid for Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The United States will provide an additional P201 million ($4 million) worth of humanitarian assistance to support communities in Mindanao to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Embassy announced this latest development Friday, which brings total US COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to over P978 million ($19.5 million).
"The United States and the Philippines have met and overcome many challenges together and I am confident that working together we will overcome this challenge as well," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.
The additional fund will allow the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect vulnerable populations in Mindanao — those who were displaced by conflict and recent earthquakes in the region — from the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 20,000 persons in the Philippines.
In partnership with local governments, local health authorities and communities, USAID will distribute essential hygiene supplies and handwashing stations to over 100,000 persons in Mindanao.
USAID will also promote proper hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission and help communities reopen.
Aside from these, USAID will provide water supply for families affected by he Marawi siege in Lanao del Sue and earthquake-affected communities in North Cotabato.
Earlier this week, Kim met with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) officials to reiterate US commitment in working with the Philippines to address the COVID-19 crisis.
The BARMM leadership discussed challenges and presented its contingency plan with the US envoy.
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the suspension of the abrogation of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, which was supposed to be terminated in August.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the president came with this decision as the country needs to cooperate with other countries to address the pandemic.
"We discussed about it... I think he said it's not timely to end the VFA because of what's happening worldwide," Lorenzana said in an interview with CNN Philippines last Wednesday.
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)
The Philippine Embassy in Washington defends the US government's $2-billion arms sale to the Philippines, pointing out that the country's defense modernization program has long been pursued even by past administrations.
"The program is critical to national security and necessary to achieving a credible defense posture. This also makes the Philippines a more robust and effective security partner for countries in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, especially at a time of traditional and emerging security challenges," the embassy says in a statement.
The embassy also accuses "certain groups" of taking advantage of the issue to "advance their own political agenda" to the detriment of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the US.
The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).
The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.
"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.
The U.S. Embassy in Manila announces fresh assistance for health and humanitarian purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.
The new package of P269 million ($5.3 million) from Washington brings its total assistance to the Philippines to more than P470 million ($9.3 million).
The announcement came following the phone exchange between President Duterte and American President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.
US President Donald Trump offers additional assistance to the Philippines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Manila said.
The US president made the offer in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte on April 19.
"Both leaders agreed to continue working together as long-time allies to defeat the pandemic, save lives and restore global economic strength," the US Embassy said in a statement.
President Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump talked about "bilateral collaboration on COVID-19" on Sunday night over a phone call that lasted less than 20 minutes, Malacañang said at a press briefing.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refused to disclose further details about the conversation. (Live updates here.)
