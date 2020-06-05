COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The US Agency for International Development partners deliver water supplies daily to 1,000 internally displaced persons in Marawi transitory sites.
US Embassy/Released
US pledges additional P201 million COVID-19 aid for Mindanao
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The United States will provide an additional P201 million ($4 million) worth of humanitarian assistance to support communities in Mindanao to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Embassy announced this latest development Friday, which brings total US COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to over P978 million ($19.5 million).

"The United States and the Philippines have met and overcome many challenges together and I am confident that working together we will overcome this challenge as well," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.

The additional fund will allow the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect vulnerable populations in Mindanao — those who were displaced by conflict and recent earthquakes in the region — from the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 20,000 persons in the Philippines.

In partnership with local governments, local health authorities and communities, USAID will distribute essential hygiene supplies and handwashing stations to over 100,000 persons in Mindanao.

USAID will also promote proper hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission and help communities reopen.

Aside from these, USAID will provide water supply for families affected by he Marawi siege in Lanao del Sue and earthquake-affected communities in North Cotabato.

Earlier this week, Kim met with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) officials to reiterate US commitment in working with the Philippines to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The BARMM leadership discussed challenges and presented its contingency plan with the US envoy.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the suspension of the abrogation of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, which was supposed to be terminated in August.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the president came with this decision as the country needs to cooperate with other countries to address the pandemic.

"We discussed about it... I think he said it's not timely to end the VFA because of what's happening worldwide," Lorenzana said in an interview with CNN Philippines last Wednesday.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS US EMBASSY US-PHILIPPINES TIES
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 22, 2020 - 10:27am

A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)

May 22, 2020 - 10:27am

The Philippine Embassy in Washington defends the US government's $2-billion arms sale to the Philippines, pointing out that the country's defense modernization program has long been pursued even by past administrations.

"The program is critical to national security and necessary to achieving a credible defense posture. This also makes the Philippines a more robust and effective security partner for countries in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia regions, especially at a time of traditional and emerging security challenges," the embassy says in a statement.

The embassy also accuses "certain groups" of taking advantage of the issue to "advance their own political agenda" to the detriment of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the US. 

May 7, 2020 - 5:05pm

The US government provides an additional P298 million to help support the Philippines in its efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Embassy says the additional aid brings the total amount of US assistance to the Philippines to more than P768 million ($15.2 million).

The US Agency for International Development will partner with 18 local governments in the country's hardes-hit areas to promote effective crisis management and implement resppnse plans.

"Funding will support local governments to rapidly disburse emergency funding and supplies, and strengthen the capacity of local crisis response centers to disseminate accurate and timely crisis response information, manage quarantine measures, set up public handwashing facilities, ensure food supply, and support local business recovery," the US Embassy says in a statement.

April 22, 2020 - 1:11pm

The U.S. Embassy in Manila announces fresh assistance for health and humanitarian purposes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The new package of P269 million ($5.3 million) from Washington brings its total assistance to the Philippines to more than P470 million ($9.3 million).

The announcement came following the phone exchange between President Duterte and American President Donald Trump on Sunday evening.

April 21, 2020 - 9:43am

US President Donald Trump offers additional assistance to the Philippines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Embassy in Manila said.

The US president made the offer in a phone call with President Rodrigo Duterte on April 19.

"Both leaders agreed to continue working together as long-time allies to defeat the pandemic, save lives and restore global economic strength," the US Embassy said in a statement.

April 20, 2020 - 3:09pm

President Duterte and U.S. President Donald Trump talked about "bilateral collaboration on COVID-19" on Sunday night over a phone call that lasted less than 20 minutes, Malacañang said at a press briefing.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque refused to disclose further details about the conversation. (Live updates here.)

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UN rights office wary anti-terror bill will 'erode constitutional, legal protections'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Bill is among the “worrying new laws and amendments […] which risk eroding constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Why Kadamay and the urban poor are easy targets for government and the rest of us
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"It's difficult to dismantle public prejudices against the urban poor and Kadamay, especially when the state is actively waging...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 1,000 OFWs test positive upon return
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Over 1,000 overseas Filipino workers who returned home from various countries have tested positive for the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Seniors, youths still restricted under GCQ
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The elderly and those below 21 years old are still not allowed to roam freely outside their residences unless it is absolutely...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyes testing of asymptomatic patients
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government is planning to expand its coronavirus testing to include people who have no symptoms, an official said ye...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
DILG stands firm on motorcycle backriding policy: Not allowed even for family members
34 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año pointed out that practicing physical distancing onboard a motorcycle is very difficult...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
FEU law professors call for caution in passage of controversial anti-terrorism bill
1 hour ago
There are many provisions of the law that in our study will violate the Constitution," the law professors said.
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Senate fails to approve extension of aid law
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
The Senate adjourned yesterday without passing the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or the second part of the Bayanihan to...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte to conduct ‘final review’ of anti-terror bill
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
While awaiting President Duterte’s signature, the newly approved anti-terror bill will be subject to his “final...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Religious gatherings in MGCQ areas OK’s, with restrictions
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
The government has allowed masses and other public gatherings in areas that have shifted to the most lenient modified general...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with