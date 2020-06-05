US pledges additional P201 million COVID-19 aid for Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The United States will provide an additional P201 million ($4 million) worth of humanitarian assistance to support communities in Mindanao to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Embassy announced this latest development Friday, which brings total US COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines to over P978 million ($19.5 million).

"The United States and the Philippines have met and overcome many challenges together and I am confident that working together we will overcome this challenge as well," US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said.

The additional fund will allow the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect vulnerable populations in Mindanao — those who were displaced by conflict and recent earthquakes in the region — from the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 20,000 persons in the Philippines.

In partnership with local governments, local health authorities and communities, USAID will distribute essential hygiene supplies and handwashing stations to over 100,000 persons in Mindanao.

USAID will also promote proper hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission and help communities reopen.

Aside from these, USAID will provide water supply for families affected by he Marawi siege in Lanao del Sue and earthquake-affected communities in North Cotabato.

Earlier this week, Kim met with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) officials to reiterate US commitment in working with the Philippines to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The BARMM leadership discussed challenges and presented its contingency plan with the US envoy.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the suspension of the abrogation of the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, which was supposed to be terminated in August.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the president came with this decision as the country needs to cooperate with other countries to address the pandemic.

"We discussed about it... I think he said it's not timely to end the VFA because of what's happening worldwide," Lorenzana said in an interview with CNN Philippines last Wednesday.