COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lining up for disinfection. Observing physical distancing, the Supreme Court employees line up for their turn to use the Court’s “automated frontliner.” The SC is back on full operation starting June 1, the first day of the General Community Quarantine in the National Capital Region (NCR). The Court has recently installed two multi-function disinfection chambers in the Court strategically located at the lobby of the SC Main Building and the SC Centennial Building. The disinfection chambers, dubbed as “SC’s automatic frontliners,” are equipped with a non-contact infrared temperature scanner, an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser, and an ultrasonic atomization system.
SC Public Information Office/released
Staff of courts outside Metro Manila want COVID-19 testing too
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — As courts nationwide resumed full operations on Monday, Judiciary personnel outside Metro Manila are asking that they be subjected to rapid testing for COVID-19 too.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was the resource speaker at Courts Appointments Watch webinar on Wednesday where he talked about Access to Justice Issues under a Pandemic Crisis.

A judge from San Fernando, Pampanga, one of the participants in the webinar, said they hope the SC would “reconsider the decision not to ‘rapid test’ trial court judges and personnel outside of Metro Manila.”

Another participant in the webinar said that there was no consultation on mass testing for court staff in her province, which she did not identify.

Responding to the comments, Leonen said he will relay the concern to his colleagues.

“All of us are wanting to rapid test everybody... but we also know that that will mean a large expenditure on our part and of course that there are also efforts to try to coordinate with local governments that have the funds in order to be able to help us with rapid testing,” he added.

Rapid testing at Metro Manila courts

Earlier in the webinar, Leonen shared that the SC offered mass testing to trial courts “but it seems they do not want to avail of it.”

He said that the Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals and the Sandiganbayan have also conducted mass testing for its employees.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez, in a separate message to reporters, explained that “rapid testing was only offered to NCR judges because NCR is/was epicenter” of the coronavirus disease.

Marquez also said that it was on a voluntary basis and others did not avail since he surmised that they “did not see the need because they had no symptoms.”

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ordered the resumption of full operations of courts nationwide on June 1, the same day the government relaxed health protocols in the country.

In-court hearings have likewise resumed, but trials held through videoconferencing may still be conducted under special circumstances.

The SC Public Information Office said that as of May 29, 2020, a total of 1,698 of its personnel have undergone rapid testing.

The Philippines on Wednesday logged 751 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national tally to 19,748. Recoveries stand at 4,153, while death toll is recorded at 974.

MARVIC LEONEN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
Traditional jeepney phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
With still no clear timeline as to when they can resume operations amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Gadon plea vs NTC and House, scolds petitioner
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“Having no legal standing, the Court does not deem it efficient to proceed to deliberate on other issues he raises...
Headlines
fbfb
Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold
22 hours ago
(Updated ) "I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that," Locsin...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
40 minutes ago
DILG: Anti-Terror Bill will not be used to silence dissent
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 40 minutes ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday voiced his support for the Senate’s controversial bill seeking to...
Headlines
fbfb
48 minutes ago
House approves anti-terror bill on final reading despite backlash
By Ratziel San Juan | 48 minutes ago
A total of 173 congressmen voted to pass the measure, outnumbering 31 who voted negative and 29 others who abstained.
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Palace, DFA told: Explain VFA withdrawal
By Kristine Joy Patag | 50 minutes ago
It is unclear whether the government had been notified of the SC directive before Locsin announced Tuesday night that the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP credits 'intensified mass testing' for recovery of cops with COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
According to Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the national police posted a 50.9% recovery rate with 176 out of the 346 recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Don't sacrifice rights in fight vs terrorism, government told
2 hours ago
“Why do our government officials always think law and order, peace and security can be realized only at the expense...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with