Philippines reports 751 new COVID-19 infections, nearly 20,000 in total

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:13 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed 751 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the country’s infection tally to 19,748 from the 18,997 reported yesterday.

Of which, 221 of the cases were classified “fresh” (results returned to patients within three days) while the remaining 530 were positive results returned “late” (results returned beyond four days due to validation backlog).

With an average of 631 new cases reported daily since Sunday, the COVID-19 count is expected to breach the 20,000 mark tomorrow, just 252 cases shy after today’s bulletin.

The local death toll is now 974 after 8 new mortalities were also reported.

Meanwhile, the country’s recovery count stands at 4,153 after the Health department announced 90 more survivors.

Accounting for the total deaths and total recoveries, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is now 14,621.

More than 6.19 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 376,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.